2023 Carroll Biz Challenge: Eldersburg inventor’s Celcy is an oven operated remotely via smartphone

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories featuring the five finalists in the 12th annual Carroll Biz Challenge. The competition, which will conclude with a live finale at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster Aug. 3, is run by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. For more about the chamber and this event, visit carrollbizchallenge.com.

According to its Eldersburg inventor, Celcy could become a standard appliance installed in kitchens of the future.

Maxwell Wieder, 34, of Eldersburg, is CEO and co-founder of Celcy Technologies, maker of the Celcy, an oven and freezer device that can be operated through a phone app so that frozen food can be cooked without the user present.

“Since the microwave, there has not truly been a product that has taken hold like it,” Wieder said. “Our goal is to be that next kitchen appliance that becomes the standard of being in your kitchen. That is our vision and that’s what we want to do; we want to become synonymous with every kitchen.”

Celcy, an oven that stores frozen food, can initiate cooking remotely with the push of a button in an app can be controlled with an app, button controls, or through a smart speaker. Celcy Technologies is one of five finalists in the 2023 Carroll Biz Challenge. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Celcy is one of five finalists selected to compete for prizes in the 12th annual Carroll Biz Challenge, run by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce as a way to showcase local entrepreneurs and give them an opportunity to pitch their new business ideas. Finalists will compete for a $10,000 cash prize to help start their business as well as a number of smaller prizes.

The name Celcy is derived from the word Celsius, because the device preserves food at one temperature extreme and cooks it at another.

The 19-by-16-by-14-inch appliance can hold five frozen meals at once and is capable of convection, conduction, deep defrosting, air frying, boiling and baking. The Celcy app knows the cooking style and temperature that corresponds to each chef-crafted meal made for the device and can provide information on the food’s expiration date and nutrition.

Weider said the product is expected to sell for about $700, though the company is likely to offer the Celcy for less with a meal plan included.

“The hardest part was trying to narrow how are we going to market this to consumers,” Weider said, “because there’s so many different use cases.”

Max Weider, CEO and co-founder of Celcy Technologies in Eldersburg, stands next to a Celcy device on the countertop of his kitchen. Celcy Technologies is one of five finalists in the 2023 Carroll Biz Challenge. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Inventing a new type of oven is an impressive feat, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce President Mike McMullin said.

“That’s what’s exciting about this,” McMullin said, “this is an invention. This guy made this invention. We don’t often get a lot of people that submit applications that have made something as complex as this. That’s what makes this extremely exciting and very unique.”

Wieder works as a government contractor for NASA and many of his friends are engineers who helped him conceive of and design Celcy. They also have roles in the company, which he started in 2018.

Weider said he he has found that users will take what Celcy can do and adapt it, coming up with their own ways to use the appliance. Some people hate cooking, others may not have time to cook every day, some people may simply want a hot meal waiting for them when they get home, he said. Celcy can lighten the burden for those responsible for preparing food for loved ones.

“Let’s face it, people are lazy,” McMullin said. “Whatever they can do to streamline anything in their life and save time, they’ll do it. That is what makes this such a cool thing.”

Weider said if he wins the Carroll Biz Challenge, he will invest the $10,000 grand prize in producing more Celcy units and marketing the company’s upcoming Kickstarter campaign in September.

“If this thing catches on, it could be in everybody’s kitchen the way that an actual microwave is,” McMullin said.

An advisory committee chose the 2023 finalists from among 35 entries. Each was scored and deliberated upon by the committee before finalists were announced on June 20.

Described as “American Idol” meets “Shark Tank,” the Carroll Biz Challenge finale will be held Aug. 3 at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster, from 5 to 9 p.m. Each finalist will have five minutes to deliver a pitch and seven minutes to answer follow-up questions from judges.

“To have this competition right in my backyard — it was a no-brainer to get involved,” Weider said.

In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, a people’s choice winner will receive $2,023 and the United Way of Central Maryland Changemaker Challenge Award winner will receive $5,000. The Challenge Award winner may be any of the 35 entrants.

The Carroll Biz Challenge is supported by donations from sponsors, McMullin said, and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is not and has no official relationship with any government entity.

The winner of the 2022 Carroll Biz Challenge was Hannah Brookfield of Westminster, who used her $10,000 prize to open the shop, BotaniGal, a retail houseplant and horticulture therapy business, in October in Sykesville.