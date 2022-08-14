Carroll Biz Challenge finalist BotaniGal grows horticulture therapy business one plant at a time

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series featuring the five finalists in the 11th annual Carroll Biz Challenge. The competition, which will conclude Aug. 18 with a live finale at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster, is run by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. For more about the chamber and this event, visit carrollbizchallenge.com.

Hannah Brookfield remembers the exact moment she decided to study horticulture. She was working as a cashier at a Gaithersburg garden center and came across a sickly, yellow plant. She assumed she should throw it away, but her boss said she would try to revive it.

Brookfield thought “there’s no way this plant will be okay-looking ever again.

“Two, three weeks later, it was as green as green can be and I was amazed that you can change a plant’s environment to make it happy,” she said. “Throughout my time as a horticulture therapist, I’ve realized that you can change a person’s environment with plants to make them happy. So it kind of comes full circle.”

BotaniGal, Brookfield’s retail houseplant and horticulture therapy business, seeks to spark those kinds of changes in Carroll County. BotaniGal is a finalist at this year’s Carroll Biz Challenge. Brookfield’s idea was chosen from among 44 applicants this year.

Now in its 11th year, the “Shark tank”-style competition presented by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce invites local entrepreneurs to pitch business ideas to judges for a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize and additional awards. The live finale will take place on Thursday in Westminster.

“Small businesses are the catalyst that drives the local economic engine,” said Mike McMullin, chamber president. “Carroll County is ripe with entrepreneurs and we give them a chance to be discovered and to grow in their business connections.”

Horticulture therapy uses plants and plant-related activities, such as gardening, to improve an individual’s health and well being. Nearly eight years ago, Brookfield started managing a greenhouse that provided the practice and job training services to adults with developmental disabilities. She believes horticulture therapy can benefit an even wider range of Carroll County residents.

“I feel like I owe it to the community to figure out how other populations would respond to it,” said Brookfield, whose younger brother is on the autism spectrum and helped inspire her to pursue a career in therapy. “So that’s kind of why I started the BotaniGal. I wanted to be able to serve other populations, like people with mental illness or individuals with dementia and veterans.”

Brookfield, of Westminster, received a degree in horticulture from Penn State in 2012 and later attended a yearlong program through the Chicago Botanic Gardens and Oakton Community College in Illinois to receive her horticulture therapy certificate.

“Horticulture therapy is based off the biophilia principle, which is that humans have an innate draw towards nature. Just by being around green spaces and plants, you’re improving your mood and your mental health,” she emphasized. “I think horticulture therapy is so underutilized and it can really make a difference.”

Especially in the wake of a pandemic that drove many people indoors for inordinate lengths of time, Brookfield has seen an increased demand for greenery to brighten up homes. She founded BotaniGal in September 2020 and initially sold houseplants at a local market. She plans to open a brick-and-mortar store on Main Street Sykesville this fall and host horticulture therapy sessions and workshops.

While she plans on working mostly with individuals with intellectual disabilities to begin with, Brookfield hopes to soon expand the practice to people suffering from addiction and trauma and to the elderly.

“As a horticulture therapist, it’s your job to pick the best activity for each person,” Brookfield says, explaining how she might select a seed-picking exercise for a client working on fine motor skills or flower arrangement project for someone with memory loss.

Brookfield would use the Biz Challenge prize money to pay her employees and hopes to eventually hire individuals with developmental disabilities. She also wants to build a greenhouse on the property to grow more of her own plants and increase her margins. Ultimately, she says she just wants to spread joy one plant at a time.

“I took a risk on myself,” she said. “I left the job I had for 10 years with a steady paycheck and I took a risk on Carroll County. All I want to do is create happiness and help people with plants because it’s really helped me and my mental health. I want to bring something new to Carroll County and Sykesville.”