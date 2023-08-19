Safe bike paths and trails slow to develop in Carroll County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Creating more safe spaces for cyclists has been a conversation point for years among Carroll County government officials, but gains have been few.

In 2019, the Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission published a Bicycle-Pedestrian Master Plan, dedicated to expanding trails for pedestrians and cyclists. However, in the four years since, progress has been slow on making parts of the plan a reality.

When the master plan was adopted in 2019, Carroll County was the last of all the Baltimore Regional Transportation Board jurisdictions to adopt a bicycle-pedestrian plan. This is not for lack of community demand. According to a survey of community members conducted in 2021 by the county’s Department of Recreation & Parks, hard surface and natural surface trails were the top two desired park amenities.

Despite a general desire to see more paths developed throughout the county, finding parcels that are eligible to be purchased has proved challenging.

Jeff Degitz, who was director of the county’s Recreation & Parks Department until his retirement earlier this year, said a proposal to buy a 6-mile corridor from Taneytown to Littlestown for a rails-to-trails path for cyclists and walkers was recently shelved. The department began talks to buy the parcel in 1995. The owner was contacted several times over the following years, and efforts began again in 2014, he said.

At that time, Genesee & Wyoming, a short-line railroad holding company, had acquired Maryland Midland Railway, which operates tracks in the state. According to Degitz, Genesee & Wyoming was willing to move forward on a deal with the county to acquire the corridor, but Maryland Midland informed the county recently that it was opposed to the project.

Degitz said that the company stated it was “diametrically opposed” to the concept of rails to trails. Neither Genesee & Wyoming, nor Maryland Midland responded to a request for comment.

“I have struggled to understand that mindset,” Degitz said.

About $1 million had been set aside by the county for the project, mainly from the state’s Program Open Space, which provides financial and technical assistance for the “development of recreation or open space areas.” The parks department had been holding the funds in its capital budget for several years in case the project went forward, but now Degitz said the money will likely be used to develop projects elsewhere.

The county’s slow progress in building pedestrian and bike paths is also due in part to the layout of communities.

“It’s much easier to incorporate trails into development if it’s done when the development occurs, and we have a lot of development that happened years ago without those considerations, be it for sidewalks or bike trails,” Degitz said. “It’s very hard to go back and retrofit that.”

County sees some success with Rails to Trails project

Mount Airy has been acquiring sections of the 1838 Baltimore and Ohio Railroad line for years and converting them into walking and bicycle paths. A half-mile path was officially opened in April, running from the former train station on Main Street to Watkins Park. The railroad operated from 1838 until in the mid-1970s on the line.

In July, six property owners in Mount Airy who together were plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the federal government, were awarded a total of $300,000, as a result of a decision by freight rail giant CSX Transportation to hand over right-of-way easements to the town for the Rails to Trails walking and biking path, which crosses over the property of the six landowners. According to court documents, by authorizing the land transfer, the government’s Surface Transportation Board had taken their land without properly compensating them, in violation of the Fifth Amendment.

Clare Stewart, a comprehensive planner on the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission, said the county has been working with municipal and state officials to develop portions of the Patapsco Regional Greenway. The vision is a 40-mile, shared-use trail running from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to Sykesville in Carroll County. If completed the trail would pass through or near the communities of Cherry Hill, Baltimore Highlands, Halethorpe, Elkridge, Catonsville, Ellicott City, Oella, Daniels, Woodstock, Marriottsville and Sykesville.

Parts of the shared-use trail are open for use, including the Freedom Park Trail, a 1.6-mile stretch in Sykesville.

Some efforts to incorporate safe bike paths or lanes have fallen flat due to disjointed knowledge of community needs. Such is the case on Route 140, where bike turn lanes were installed by the state. Though the Maryland Department of Transportation reported working with counties and municipalities when choosing appropriate places for bike paths, lanes and trails, Peter Childs, a bicycle mechanic in Carroll, described the placement of the bike lanes on Route 140 as “silly.”

“They just kind of end,” he said. Childs said he limits cycling time on the county’s highways as a result.

Childs said the best way the county could work to accommodate cyclists is to promote the idea of sharing the road.

He said many county drivers either don’t pay attention to cyclists on the roads or have a negative attitude toward them. He said he would like county residents to consider cyclists not as a nuisance, but rather like farm equipment — sometimes, they move slower, but they still deserve respect and consideration.