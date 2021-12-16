Carroll County Arts Council names Lynne Griffith as new executive director after Eric Kerchner resigns

The Carroll County Arts Council has selected Lynne Griffith of Westminster as its new executive director. Former director Eric Kerchner resigned last week after about two months on the job.
Kerchner resigned after officially taking the reins of the organization in October.
When asked the reason for Kerchner’s resignation, Thomas Sterner, arts council board president, said that both Kerchner and the executive team agreed it was the best move for the arts council.
Griffith, 52, officially began as executive director on Wednesday.
She has worked at area nonprofits in both volunteer and professional capacities. Past nonprofit employers include the Maryland Coalition for Children in Columbia, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to connecting, supporting and empowering families who are experiencing behavioral health challenges, and the Lieber Institute for Brain Development in Baltimore.
She has also served as chairperson of the Carroll County Local Management Board for several years. The LMB works to advance the well-being of all children, youth and families in the county.
An accomplished musician, Griffith, who grew up in Eldersburg, said she has a passion for the arts, arts education and community engagement.
“I enthusiastically believe in the power of the arts to profoundly impact people and communities and I relish the opportunity to make that happen,” she said. “This position really marries my passion for arts and music with my administrative experience.”
She is a senior adjunct lecturer in music at McDaniel College and has worked there since 2002. Griffith plans to continue teaching one-on-one music lessons and performing regularly at the college during her tenure with the council.
As a lifelong resident of Carroll County, Griffith said she is excited to “bring the arts” to the community she lives in.
Sterner said Griffith was one of the finalists for the executive director position during an extensive search process earlier this year. The board ultimately announced in August that Kerchner would lead the arts organization, replacing Judy Morley. Morley had served as executive director for about three years.
Once Kerchner resigned, the board approached Griffith about taking the job.
“We are fortunate she was available, enthusiastic and so very qualified to fill the position,” Sterner said. “We lucked out.”
Griffith said she was disappointed when she was not selected for the job the first time around, but is now thrilled to be the new executive director.
Moving forward, Griffith said her goal for the organization is to expand outreach and find more funding opportunities.