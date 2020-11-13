Carroll County Arts Council cancels pair of events due to COVID-19 restrictions

With coronavirus cases on the rise, Gov. Larry Hogan announced tightened statewide restrictions Tuesday, scaling back indoor restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% and strongly discouraged Marylanders from participating in parties and large family gatherings.
Due to these latest restrictions, the Carroll County Arts Council announced it has canceled two upcoming events, the Third Wednesday Jazz Series concert with the Leister Quartet featuring Cliff Thompson and “A Christmas Carol” at the Carroll Arts Center, according to an Arts Council news release.
The jazz concert was scheduled for Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. and “A Christmas Carol” had four scheduled showings — Dec. 11 at 8 p.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 12, and Dec. 13 at 3 p.m.
According to the release, neither event will be rescheduled this year.
Those who have already purchased tickets for the events are encouraged to contact the Arts Council by email or phone. Ticket holders may exchange their tickets for a future event, convert the tickets to a donation to support the Arts Council, or receive a full refund.
The Arts Center Box Office is open during normal business hours and is available should anyone have questions.