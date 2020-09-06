Carroll County Arts Council announces virtual theater and art education programs for this fall

The Carroll County Arts Council is continuing to offer a variety of virtual theater and art education programs as preparations begin for the return of live events this fall, according to an arts council news release.
The lineup includes a wreath-making workshop in time for the upcoming Festival of Wreaths, three youth theater classes that young artists of all ages can enjoy, and a new Halloween-themed art activity box for kids. All programs run September through November. More information can be found at the Carroll County Arts Council website.
Former florist and past Festival of Wreaths decorator Steve Burton will lead a live virtual wreath-making workshop on Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Participants will learn all the tips and tricks to decorating a handmade wreath and will be entered into for the wreath Burton creates in the workshop, according to the release.
The Arts Council’s 23rd Annual Festival of Wreaths silent auction will still go on this winter that normally features an in-person display of over 100 themed wreaths. The event will continue with an online auction if an in-person one is unable to happen as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Registration for the wreath-making workshop is $10 and includes the live Zoom demonstration and a pre-recorded tutorial, according to the release.
Arts Council Theatre Coordinator Lindsay Sier developed three virtual youth theater classes to keep local students engaged with theater arts, Musical Extravaganza, Drama Exploration, and a High School Play study group, according to the release.
Musical Extravaganza is for students in grade 6-8 and gives them the opportunity to hone their musical theatre skills by exploring music, dance, and scripts. The class runs from Sept. 29-Nov. 5 and will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Drama Exploration is a theatre class for students in grades 3-5 and encourages them to explore their creativity in a fun, supportive environment. Students will learn public speaking skills, short and long term improvisation, and spontaneity through games and exercises. This class runs Oct. 10-Nov. 14 and meets on Saturday mornings.
High school-aged theatre artists are encouraged to register for the High School Play Study group. Similar to a book club, this group should expect to read various plays on their own and come together via Zoom to discuss the themes and answer interactive questions with their peers. This program runs Oct. 8-Nov. 19.
The Arts Council will also offer a new Halloween Activity Box with crafts and more for children ages 6-10 after its success with their Summer Camp Activity Boxes. Like the Summer Camp box, the craft projects come with links to accompanying video guides like by Arts Center staff. Pre-orders can be made online Sept. 7-Oct. 19 and the boxes will only be available in the Arts Center gift shop from Oct. 20-31.
Registration is now open for the wreath-making workshop and the youth theatre classes, according to the release. Halloween Activity Boxes can be pre-ordered starting Sept. 7 and Arts Center members will receive an additional 10% off all registration fees.
Registration can be done in person, online at CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org, or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272.