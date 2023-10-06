Carroll County to study impact of closing Pinch Valley Road for airport runway improvements

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A plane takes off from the runway at Carroll County Regional Airport as construction continues nearby in Westminster on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners at their meeting Thursday directed staff to conduct a study on roads that will be impacted by the planned closure of Pinch Valley Road in Westminster, necessary for runway safety improvements at the Carroll County Regional Airport.

Commissioners have already authorized the closure of a portion of Pinch Valley Road with cul-de-sacs to be constructed at each end. In March, commissioners signed a resolution closing approximately 2,700-linear-feet of Pinch Valley Road for the safety enhancement project at the county airport. The commissioners also asked that the Department of Public Works conduct a study on how the closure will impact traffic on surrounding roads.

That request came after resident living on Pinch Valley Road voiced concerns about how the closure will impact that area.

The county’s Bureau of Engineering conducted the traffic study over a three-day period in March. A video captured, on average, 175 vehicles traveling north of Pinch Valley Road in a 24-hour period, county staff said Thursday.

Just north of nearby Indian Valley Trail, video captured 163 vehicles over 24 hours. At nearby Hughes Shop Road and Route 140, vehicle traffic steadily increased.

On Thursday, commissioners discussed hiring an outside firm to conduct a more in-depth traffic study. After much discussion, they decided that county staff should instead look at what road improvements are needed in the area, to save on costs. Staff will also look at the costs of making any improvements, and if it is feasible for them to handle the work.

The county has been pursing the acquisition of property and easements necessary for the airport runway project. On Thursday, commissioners approved the purchase of land and easements at 1470 Pinch Valley Road for $105,497.

But most of the discussion Thursday was on the impact of closing the road.

Ted Zaleski, director of the county’s Department of Management and Budget, said if Pinch Valley Road is not closed the airport runway project cannot proceed.

Construction in the relocation of Meadow Branch Road continues by Carroll County Regional Airport in Westminster on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“There is no traffic study we’re going to do that is going to change that,” Zaleski said. “We’re either doing the airport and closing the road, or we’re not closing the road, and not doing the airport.”

Zaleski told commissioners that there is no money in the budget or planning in place for an outside firm to study the traffic in the area of Pinch Valley Road.

“Any money that you would put into a study is new money that we would have to budget,” he said. “My argument would be, if you’re going to spend the money to do that, it ought to be with a plan to do something. There’s no point spending it if we’re not going to be willing to do improvements.

“If you spend a $100,000 on a study, and the improvements indicate that it would cost you $5 million, are we willing to do that?” he said.

District 4 Commissioner Michael Guerin agreed with Zaleski.

Construction in the relocation of Meadow Branch Road continues by Carroll County Regional Airport in Westminster on Thursday, October 5, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“In my view it’s not quite affordable,” Guerin said. “Pinch Valley Road is going to close, so how do we improve the lives of the people that live there, and the roads around them. Is it widening lanes. Is it easier for people to take a left turn or a right turn. That’s what we need to be focused on, because my understanding is Pinch Valley Road is going to close ... I think we owe that to the people that live along that, and use it.”

District 5 Commissioner Ed Rothstein, who suggested the idea of a more detailed traffic study, said he agreed with Guerin and Zaleski’s concerns.

But District 1 Commissioner Joe Vigliotti said an additional study would allow the county to see where road improvements need to be made.

“I certainly understand there are going to associated costs, and the number of unexpected costs that could (happen) during the project,” Vigliotti said. “I fully understand that, and expect that. I certainly also (understand) that we are under serious fiscal restraints. Serious financial budgetary problems moving ahead in the coming fiscal year.

“Having that additional information will certainly be costly, but I think it’s appropriate for the circumstances we are confronted with here,” he said.