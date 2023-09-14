Carroll adopts ‘nuisance’ law that could fine homeowners and businesses for excessive calls to police

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Carroll County commissioners adopted the Public Safety Call Ordinance on Thursday to target homeowners and businesses that make too many “nuisance” calls to police. Commissioners unanimously passed the new law, which gives police the discretion to issue warnings and, eventually, fines if calls for help are deemed excessive.

Example of nuisance calls are reports of excessive drinking of alcohol, disturbing the peace, theft, excessive noise, prostitution, drug activities and indecent exposure.

“The purpose of this ordinance is to address frequent use of police resources at a handful of properties throughout the county,” County Attorney Tim Burke said, adding that the ordinance was designed by county officials to be “proactive.”

“We’d like to work with certain properties to reduce the number of calls at their properties. We have a handful that are generating a lot of calls, and it’s draining our resources,” Burke said.

The cost of law enforcement resources responding to a call outweighs any money that could be generated from prospective fines, he said.

“It’s not a moneymaker,” Burke said. “It’s not something we’re rushing into.”

District 1 Commissioner Joe Vigliotti said the ordinance should not deter residents from calling law enforcement, if needed.

“Do not hesitate to call law enforcement, no matter who you are,” he said. “They will always, always respond. Nothing will prevent them from responding. This isn’t about trying to curtail requests for assistance ... but it is about prompting those who repeatedly and regularly call the police for reasons of self-interest, to either begin to cooperate with law enforcement, to reconsider their policies, to seek real solutions or to let law enforcement agencies actually do their jobs.”

The new ordinance states that after a business has made five calls to police in a calendar year, the owner would be warned they are getting close to being placed on probationary status. Single-family homes get three calls to police before a warning; multifamily homes get six calls before the warning.

Once on probationary status, a business owner is allowed to make 10 nuisance calls per year to police; single-family homes could make five calls; and multifamily homes would get 12, before incurring fines.

The first call over the limit would result in a $500 fine. Two calls over is a $750 fine and a third call to police would result in a $1,000 fine. These are civil citations that can be appealed in Carroll County District Court.

Calls for incidents that affect the personal safety of the owner, or for mental health or medical emergencies or domestic violence, are exempt from limits.

“This isn’t to make money; this is to hopefully fix a problem,” District 2 Commissioner Ken Killer said.

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said his office does not want to get involved in disputes between neighbors.

“We will substantiate every individual call,” he said. “It isn’t so you can get your neighbor in trouble, just because. It has to be a substantiated complaint and then we will work through this substantiation of that complaint before we take any sort of action.

“Pick up the phone and call 911 if there’s an emergency, and if there’s a nonemergency, we’ll come out and substantiate the complaint or unsubstantiate it,” he said. “If we need to use the ordinance we’ll use it. If we need to educate people, we will. It’s at our discretion. It’s just a tool in our toolbox.”

Maj. David Stem said it is up to law enforcement to determine if fines or warnings will be issued.

Michael Stewart, special counsel with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, said similar to other jurisdictions, he suggests that on the first visit deputies respond to, a pamphlet be provided explaining the new law.

The law was first proposed in February, by District 3 Commissioner Tom Gordon III, who said he received an email from DeWees expressing frustration about a large number of calls for service coming from a small number of county businesses.

“Over the past several years we’ve seen a measurable uptick in calls for service at several area retail stores and hotels and motels, from theft to drug activity,” DeWees said in the email. “Certain establishments are accounting for half of the calls for service in some areas of the county. For example, one patrol area in December of 2022 had two retail stores that accounted for 54% of all the calls of service in that entire patrol area, which covers approximately 40 square miles.”