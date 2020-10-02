Carroll County nets $2.5M upgrade to 911 system, seeks grant for election board

The commissioners at first hesitated to potentially accept funding from a new source, but county staff assured the board the grant was thoroughly vetted by the grants manager, county administrator and county attorney. Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, quickly perused the nonprofit’s website and didn’t seem to find any concerns. Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3, pointed out the county is not obligated to spend the grant, if awarded, on anything but supporting the election.