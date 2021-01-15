Carroll County reports another fatality as COVID-19 case total surpasses 6,000

Friday’s data from the Carroll County Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality, bringing this week’s case total to 281 and the total number of cases in Carroll since the start of the pandemic past 6,000.
There were 45 new community cases, three cases from congregate living facilities, and one death — a resident at Brinton Woods.
Based on updated data processed through Thursday, Carroll saw a record 498 new cases of COVID-19 last week after 352 the previous week and 359 the week before that.
The health department website lists 13 active outbreaks at congregate living facilities and two at correctional facilities. Birch Manor, Sun Valley, and Westminster Healthcare Center are no longer on the active outbreak list, according to the health department.
Of the 195 COVID-19 fatalities within Carroll County since the beginning of the pandemic, 157 have come from living facilities, according to the health department.
The case rate per 100,000 residents in Carroll County, reported as a seven-day rolling average, increased to 46.81. Carroll’s positivity rate, also reported as a seven-day rolling average, decreased slightly to 7.25% and stayed below the state’s current rate of 8.3%.
Additionally, there were 80 new probable cases, making a total of 1,270 probables. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
There were three new hospitalizations of community members due to COVID-19, and there have been 340 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic.
Carroll Hospital had 48 patients who are COVID-19 positive and 15 under investigation as of Jan. 12, the most recent data released, with 12 ICU beds in use and a total census of 169 (out of a maximum capacity of approximately 170).
Of the 4,979 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 175 are younger than 10 years old; 547 are in the 10-19 range; 902 are 20-29 years old; 695 are 30-39; 698 are 40-49; 959 are 50-59; 586 are 60-69; 277 are 70-79; 122 are 80-89; and 18 are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 2,605 of the positive tests, and men for 2,374.
Of Carroll’s 6,040 total COVID-19 cases, Westminster has seen the most with 2,057 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 1,568, Mount Airy with 481, Hampstead with 429, Manchester with 388, Taneytown with 345, Finksburg with 302, New Windsor with 153, Woodbine with 104, Marriottsville with 84, Union Bridge with 64, and Keymar with 53. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.