Carroll County reports another fatality as COVID-19 case total surpasses 6,000

Of the 4,979 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 175 are younger than 10 years old; 547 are in the 10-19 range; 902 are 20-29 years old; 695 are 30-39; 698 are 40-49; 959 are 50-59; 586 are 60-69; 277 are 70-79; 122 are 80-89; and 18 are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 2,605 of the positive tests, and men for 2,374.