Carroll County seeks public input on whether to allow e-bikes on park trails

A Carroll County ordinance currently bans all motorized vehicles from county park trails, but the rising popularity of e-bikes is opening the possibility that some might be permitted to be used.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will take public input regarding the use of e-bikes on trails in county parks at 7 p.m., Wednesday at a meeting in the county government building at 225 N. Center St., Westminster.

E-bikes largely are divided into two classes, one offering an electric motor that assists during peddling and the other that provides throttle-propelled acceleration with no peddling required.

Steve Bechtel, service manager at Trek Bicycles in Westminster, said the pedal-assist e-bikes shouldn’t raise concerns but cautioned the other type are far more powerful.

“They tend not to have any speed limit or regulators on the type twos for speed,” Bechtel, 52, said of the e-bikes with throttles. “Some of them can get going really fast and can pose safety issues on the trails or in parks; people get a little out of control.”

Class 2 e-bikes are the controversial ones, Bechtel said, and beg the question of whether it is more of a bicycle, moped or motorcycle.

There is a stigma that using any e-bike is like cheating, Bechtel said, but Class 1 e-bikes can help less capable riders to keep up with friends, go on longer rides and feel comfortable traversing more difficult terrain. The battery-powered assist on Class 1 e-bikes doesn’t kick in unless the bike is being pedaled. Their maximum speed is about 18 to 20 mph.

“Somebody on an electric bike going 25 or 30 mph on a trail with kids or other recreational riders that are going considerably slower is a recipe for disaster,” Bechtel said.

Patapsco Bikes manager Eric Smith, 43, a Mount Airy resident, said he agrees that e-bikes can do more good than harm, and it would be a shame if stigma from Class 2 e-bike speedsters would hurt the reputation of Class 1 e-bikes.

“[E-bikes] open up the world to a whole lot more people to be able to go out and ride,” Smith said. “I’m not against throttled bikes. I would be against [Class 2 e-bikes on trails], because that’s just like taking a dirt bike out there.”

Even though the county ordinance bans e-bikes on trails, Carroll County Department of Recreation & Parks Director Jeff Degitz said they’re already out there.

“The ordinance says one thing,” Degitz said, “but in reality we have them starting to show up on our trails, and this is something that we anticipate is going to continue to grow, so we would like to try to be proactive and address it.”

The county Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will use public input to make a recommendation to the Board of Carroll County Commissioners. Commissioners can reject or accept the update before it is presented in an open session for more public comment, after which changes to the ordinance may be finalized.

Public input from the meeting Wednesday is the beginning of what likely will be a long policy update process, Degitz said. It is also possible that the ordinance will remain unchanged.

“There’s multiple sides to this issue and we want to hear from people in terms of whether they should be allowed,” Degitz said. “There are different classes of those bikes so there’s different issues that go along with that in terms of noise, speed, whether people are required to pedal or not, and which areas – if any – should be open to them.”

There is a third class of e-bike not being considered for trail use; these feature pedal assist up to about 28 to 30 mph and are designed for commuters who ride to work, Smith said.

“We’re seeing lots of riders who rode earlier in their lives – but whether they’re getting up in age or whether their fitness has dropped off because they haven’t been able to ride on a regular basis – they can now get out on an e-bike and still go for a nice ride and maybe keep up with their friends that are in better shape,” Bechtel said. “It just allows them to ride more like they did when they were younger.”

Smith said allowing e-bikes would be good for parks as well as for the cycling community.

“The more people that are out riding, the more funding that trail systems get, the more awareness that people have for parks, and the more people actually want to take care of the park system,” Smith said. “So it’s kind of a win-win across the board. We all love getting out, biking and being outside.”