Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assists in police chase that ends in collision at Hampstead traffic circle

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted Baltimore County police in a car chase that entered into Carroll jurisdiction.
The chase resulted in a collision and a school lockout.
Cpl. Jon Light, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said a suspect is in custody. He added the car accident due to the chase happened in the northbound traffic circle in Hampstead and Md. 30. The call to Carroll sheriff for the chase came in around 1:18 p.m. and the the accident was reported around 1:29 p.m., according to Light.
He said he was unable to share any more information as of late Monday afternoon.
Carroll County Public Schools directed North Carroll Middle School to have a lockout during the chase.
Duane Williams, supervisor of school security and emergency management, said a school resource officer notified him of an armed carjacking in the area. And the middle school was placed on lockout out of precaution until the suspect was apprehended.
Williams said any staff or students who were outside were directed to go inside “and no one else is allowed to come in or out.” He added they could still attend class, but could not exit the building.
He said the lockout probably lasted less than 15 minutes.