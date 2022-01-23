$85 million in governor’s proposed capital budget slated for Carroll County projects

This week Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state’s fiscal 2023 proposed capital budget, with $85 million slated for various projects in Carroll County.
The majority of funding — more than $63 million — is slated for construction of a new state veterans home with 128 beds in southern Carroll County.
Carroll Community College is expected to receive more than $10 million for its career and tech center and other renovations, while McDaniel College will be given $1.3 million for educational environmental spaces. A new law enforcement building project also is set to receive $3 million in state funds.
The county’s delegation worked in the General Assembly and with the governor to secure funding for a series of other projects, ranging from improving water quality in New Windsor to $200,000 for a historic clock tower renovation in Westminster.
Carroll County-based projects listed in the budget to receive capital funds include:
- $63,261,000 – New state veterans home
- $6,721,000 – Carroll Community College (career & tech center)
- $3,251,000 – Carroll Community College (system renovation)
- $3,434,283 – New Windsor Wastewater Treatment Plant enhanced nutrient removal upgrade
- $3,000,000 – Carroll County new law enforcement building
- $1,300,000 – McDaniel College (educational environmental spaces)
- $1,000,000 – Carroll County Youth Service Bureau (treatment center renovation and addition)
- $1,000,000 – Westminster - Wakefield Valley Park improvements
- $611,000 – Taneytown Roberts Mills Road water main replacement
- $400,000 – Carroll County Ag Center Shipley Arena renovations
- $250,000 – Carroll County Farm Museum improvements
- $200,000 – Westminster historic clock tower restoration
- $150,000 – The Friends of Cascade Lake – Cascade Recreation and Adventure Park
- $136,346 – Taneytown – High School Park skatepark rehabilitation
- $113,000 – Westminster Municipal Pool inclusive spray ground development
- $100,000 – American Legion Sykesville Memorial Post 223 building renovations
- $100,000 – Sykesville Linear Park natural play and learning area improvements
- $75,000 – Manchester Christmas Tree Park playground improvements
Del. April Rose, R-District 5, said she was pleased at the number of projects represented in Hogan’s proposed capital budget.
“… There are projects all across the county that benefit our citizens,” Rose said in a news release. “Our delegation will continue to work together to keep this important funding in the budget.”
Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-District 5, said he is “incredibly happy” to see so much money come back into Carroll County.
“From seeing the American Legion in Sykesville get funding for their building renovation to New Windsor getting critical funding for their wastewater treatment plant, these are more than worthy causes,” Shoemaker said.
Sen. Justin Ready, R-District 5A, noted that the listed capital projects meet several needs in the community from law enforcement to health care to water infrastructure.
“I appreciate the Hogan administration working with us to include these projects in the budget proposal,” he said.
Del. Susan Krebs, R-District 5, said she is especially pleased with funding for the new veteran’s skilled nursing facility near Sykesville, and funding for a new law enforcement building to replace the current facility.