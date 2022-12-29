New LED lighting installation approved for Cape Horn Park in Hampstead

There will be new, updated LED lighting for sporting activities at Cape Horn Park in Hampstead.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners at their meeting on Dec. 22, unanimously approved the installation of new lighting at the park. The cost of the new lighting is $490,024.

“Cape Horn Park is a 60-plus-acre park primarily used by the North Carroll Rec Council,” said Jeff Degitz, recreation and parks director. “The park has three multipurpose fields for soccer and lacrosse, and a softball diamond.

“This is athletic field lighting that will be going in, on one and eventually two of the soccer fields that are there,” Degitz said. “It is LED lighting, so it’s energy efficient lighting; it also has much less impact on the surrounding community.”

Eastern Sales and Engineering Company, Inc., will install the lighting, which will allow for extended hours of park usage.

The money for the lighting is coming from impact fees and local park and infrastructure funds that can only be used for park projects. Impact fees are imposed on property developers by municipalities for infrastructure that must be built to accommodate new development.

Even with unanimous approval, commissioners voiced concerns over the cost of the lighting.

“That’s an important part,” Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein, who represents District 5, said. “That’s a huge price tag, almost $500,000. We’re looking at lighting, wait a minute, with all these other priorities we have in this county, and we’re looking at [$500,000 for lighting].

“Don’t get me wrong, I like this and, I appreciate this, but this is always the challenge when the community says, ‘I want this or I want that,’” he said. “But [the money] is designated and designed to go into certain places, and we do not have the choice for somewhere else. We only have the choice of not using it. And, why would we not use it, when it has been provided to us? But there’s a lot of sticker shock when I see this. And, that doesn’t go away.”

Commissioner Michael Guerin, who represents District 4, agreed. “I, too, am struck by the cost,” he said.

This is not the first improvement for Cape Horn Park.

Last year, the Board of Commissioners approved the installation of a new $140,553 playground and a 12-foot-by-20-foot pavilion costing $44,857.

The project was funded largely by Program Open Space funds, with approximately 90% of the cost covered by the state.

The park also includes a hiking trail, parking area, restrooms, and play area.