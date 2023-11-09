Woodbine veteran receives ‘life-changing’ service dog to help manage everyday life with disabilities

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The trauma that U.S. Navy veteran Jeffrey Klimczak experienced while serving in the military still manifests itself in his dreams and anxious habits. Fortunately, the 48-year-old Woodbine resident has found a way to anchor himself through the worst of his post-traumatic stress disorder, with the help of a service dog appropriately named Anchor.

Last spring, Klimczak was matched with Anchor, a 2-year-old Labrador/Golden Retriever mix, bred and trained by Canine Companions, a national nonprofit based in New York that places service animals free of charge.

According to the organization, Anchor can perform more than 40 commands, such as open and close doors, turn on lights in a darkened room, pick up dropped items, and interrupt nightmares as well as anxious behaviors.

In just a few months, Klimczak said, Anchor has already made a tremendous difference in his life.

“Anchor is amazing; he can actually sense what is going on with me,” Klimczak said.

Canine Companions client services program manager Jessica Reiss said about $60,000 is invested in each dog’s care and training before they are matched with a person who needs support. Canine Companions matches dogs with veterans, people living with physical disabilities and occupational therapists.

After a 21-year career as an independent corpsman on Army, Air Force and Marine ships and submarines – including tours in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Mediterranean region – Klimczak suffers from PTSD as well as bad knees and a bad back.

While serving, Klimczak often acted as the singular medical provider for groups of soldiers, which he said became traumatic due to constant exposure to their myriad health problems and his own perpetual feeling of being on edge, ready to jump into action and help at a moment’s notice.

“We dealt with everything,” Klimczak said. “We dealt with all the traumas, all the sick individuals, the mental health issues. Over time, it wears on you.”

Now retired from the military, Klimczak works in a human relations job for the government.

Before getting Anchor, Klimczak struggled with everyday activities such as enjoying a trip to the park with his wife, their 6-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.

Now, with Anchor by his side, Klimczak is much more at ease in public spaces, according to his wife. The sense of stability allowed the family to take a recent vacation to Disney World, which would not have been possible without the support of Anchor, they said.

Although Klimczak became overwhelmed several times while at Disney, Anchor responded by leading him to an area where they could calm down and relax.

“He can sense that anxiety,” Klimczak said. “He can come and refocus me. Just having him there helps to refocus me.”

Anchor can help Klimczak reorient himself after traumatic nightmares and is being trained to interrupt his nightmares and to alert Klimczak’s wife of any situation requiring her attention.

Reiss said service dogs matched with veterans come with special skill sets because post-traumatic stress disorder is manifested in a variety of ways. An anxious episode for one person may not be the same as another. Anchor has learned to recognize Klimczak wringing his hands and fidgeting with his pen as habits the dog should interrupt.

Matching the right dog to the right person is also important, Reiss said. Canine Companions’ process begins with a phone interview, followed by an in-person interview at the company’s Northeast Training Center in Medford, New York.

The nonprofit’s Long Island facility hosts 10 days of classes, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Service animal recipients learn to care for their new companion, navigate public spaces with a service animal, and how to use the 40 commands the dogs are trained to respond to.

It is at this stage when recipients are matched with their dog. Reiss said she has a sense of which dogs will be a good match for which humans and can narrow down the list to a few dogs that may work with a recipient’s lifestyle. All Canine Companion dogs are Golden Retrievers, Labradors, or mixes like Anchor.

Klimczak said he formed a bond with Anchor at first sight.

“They let us see the dogs and I knew right away that Anchor’s my dog,” Klimczak said. “I just knew; I had this feeling about it at the first meeting with him, seeing his personality and being able to interact with him. That night, I called my wife, and I was like, ‘This is gonna be my dog. I know it,’ and the next day we found out that he was my dog.”

While the typical Canine Companions course hosts as many as 14 families at a time, Reiss said veterans often do better in smaller groups, and their course is capped at three or four participants. The facility includes dormitory-style accommodations, and veterans may be eligible for a travel stipend to make the trip.

“Dogs have been extremely helpful for veterans who are struggling, after getting back, with connecting with their families, connecting with their community, going to work or just doing daily tasks,” Reiss said. “It takes a lot of pressure off of them. There is ultimately a wonderful, sweet, nonjudgmental animal that they can count on and talk to in their darkest of times without having any judgment.”

Once a dog is placed, it becomes the responsibility of the recipient, although Canine Companions will provide funds to care for the animal if necessary. Caring for a dog can cost $1,000 to $3,000 per year on average, Reiss said, although veterans may cut down on costs by getting a free service animal health insurance policy from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Service dogs work an average of eight to 10 years before retiring, and typically live around 12 years, but can survive to be as old as 16. Reiss said most recipients are ready for another companion when it is time for their older dog to retire.

Receiving a free service animal has helped individuals hold steady jobs, live independently and pursue higher education, Reiss said. The most successful placements are with those who are motivated to seek help and address their issues, but may need extra support at times, she added, as is the case with Klimczak.

Anchor perfectly matches Klimczak’s energy level, and he enjoys being a dog as well as a service animal, Klimczak said. Anchor loves to be outside and roll around in the grass, and he has a penchant for placing his paw on Klimczak to offer steady reassurance.

“Anchor and Jeff have very similar personalities,” Reiss said. “Anchor comes across as very cool and calm, but given an opportunity, he can be a total goofball, and I think that they’re very similar that way. Anchor is a little bit reserved at the beginning, it takes him a little while to warm up. Once he does, he’s a very sweet, interactive, playful, goofy guy.”

Klimczak said he found out about the nonprofit through a friend and he would recommend getting evaluated for a service animal to anyone who is considering it.

“For any of the veterans out there that even think they might have an issue, my recommendation is to go get evaluated,” Klimczak said. “Talk to somebody to see if a service dog would be right to help you, because it’s been life-changing for me.”