Name recognition: Carroll County incumbents make most of their advantage

Sivigny had accumulated 38,504 votes and Herbert 36,548 while former board member Harrison had 28,393 and first-time candidate Brooks had 24,382. Election Director Katherine Berry estimated that some 13,000 mail-in ballots had yet to be counted. That could bode well for Harrison, who has received more mail-in votes than either of the incumbents, but didn’t do nearly as well with in-person voters.