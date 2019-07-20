Camp Thrive serves middle-schoolers whose lives have been touched by addiction-related loss or trauma

CCPS Superintendent Steve Lockard spoke with Judy Klinger, supervisor of school counseling for CCPS, and Snyder during his regular “Report Card on Education" program. He said it was important for students to know “that they are not alone, that there are resources out there that they can access. ... Providing information, education and the chance to build relationships with trusted adults is critically important as we as a county, as a state fight this opioid epidemic, as well as any substance abuse issue that a family may be going through.”