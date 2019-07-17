Camp C.O.P.S. means fierce but friendly competition

To track who was winning the water battle, each of the campers had a small sticker of water-soluble paper attached to their shirt. When it was dissolved, they were out. The Westminster Volunteer Fire Department was also on hand doing double duty, keeping track of campers’ safety in the heat and then bringing the biggest artillery of all to the water battle. At the end, they sprayed their fire hose in the air over the field, making sure everyone was drenched.