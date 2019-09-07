Carroll County to upgrade detention center cameras, receives body armor grant; awards design bid for new State’s Attorney’s Office

The board awarded a $47,163 contract to CDW Government to upgrade infrastructure at the Carroll County Detention Center to prepare for replacing 80 analog cameras with digital cameras. Commissioners previously approved replacing one-third of the 80 analog cameras over the course of this year, and the remaining cameras will be replaced over the next two years, according to the commissioners’ agenda. Switching from analog to digital requires a new switch and cabling, the agenda states, and the current rooms holding the camera equipment are full and not suited for network devices.