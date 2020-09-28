The Shepherd’s Staff modifying its annual Call for Coats drive out of coronavirus concerns

There will be a Call for Coats program this year, hosted by The Shepherd’s Staff, albeit with a slightly different approach.
The annual coat drive for those in need, put on by the non-denominational Christian outreach program and support center ,is accepting new coats only this fall, starting Oct. 1, because of the coronavirus pandemic. In past years, Call for Coats also accepted gently used coats.
“As with every event and program we have hosted this year, we have had to make adjustments due to the COVID pandemic,” Shepherd’s Staff Executive Director Brenda Meadows said in a news release. “But the safety of our team, volunteers and guests remains a priority. We are happy we can continue to provide the same level of service that we always have, in a safe way for everyone involved, even if it looks a little different. As always, we are thankful for the support and understanding of the community as we continue to adjust our programs as necessary.”
Call for Coats is in its 29th year, according to marketing manager Heather Morris. More than 3,000 individuals received coats during last year’s event, Morris said.
Donations are being collected for the entire month of October, according to the news release, and the goal is to receive at least 250 new coats.
Donors must call The Shepherd’s Staff office at 410-857-5944 to set up a time to drop off any merchandise that was purchased locally. There is also an option to purchase items through their Amazon Wishlist, which would deliver the coats to a secure location for the organization to receive directly.
Distribution will begin in November on an as-needed basis.
Those in need of a coat will also need to call The Shepherd’s Staff with the sizes they are requesting and to schedule a time for pick-up, according to the news release.
“COVID has definitely made us rethink how we do business but it has not slowed down or diminished the support we have received,” Morris said via email. “The community has stepped up in so many ways to help those in need and we are hopeful that will continue. Whether it is through donations of new coats or financial contributions we receive that can be used to purchase a coat, we will do our best to ensure that anyone who needs a new coat will receive one.”
The Shepherd’s Staff has been serving those in crisis in Carroll County since 1991, according to its website. The center works with local churches, organizations, businesses, schools, and individuals that support the grassroots ministry with financial contributions, product/service donations, and hundreds of hours of volunteerism.