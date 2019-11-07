About a year after a tornado touched down in Mount Airy, damaging a shopping center, two affected stores are preparing to reopen.
In Twin Arch Shopping Center, T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods stores, which closed after a tornado touched down in Mount Airy on Nov. 2, 2018, are scheduled to reopen Sunday, operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the store’s website.
Robyn Properties, a commercial real estate management company based in Ellicott City, manages the shopping center. According to the property manager of Twin Arch, Kim Dorman, the tornado hit the back, right corner of the roof of the building.
“We’ve replaced the roof and had to do a complete tearout of the inside due to the water damage,” she said.
Dorman could not give a specific cost to the damages of the stores, which are conjoined, or merchandise inside, but she described the damage as “quite extensive" and noted it took the full year to repair. No other businesses reported damage, Dorman said.
Robyn Properties also took ownership of another Mount Airy property recently.
When Robyn Properties bought Mount Airy Plaza in October, it was about 60% occupied, according to Nicholas Pirone, founder and president of Robyn Properties. The company not only planned on increasing occupancy, but also upgrading the building, he said.
Robyn Properties plans to invest more than $1 million in property upgrades to “benefit existing tenants, including improvements to the building facade, parking lot and common areas,” according to a news release.
Mount Airy Plaza is a three-level center that houses office, medical and retail tenants, according to the release.
Pirone said he saw Mount Airy Plaza as an opportunity to add value.
“I saw the opportunity because I buy value added property, meaning I can buy property and create value by fixing it up, doing improvements and bringing new leases — bringing new tenants to the building, which in turn, brings a higher value," he said.
Pirone would like to bring other businesses that complement those already at the plaza. There are currently medical tenants, a real estate company and a dental office, as well as a nail salon coming soon, according to Pirone.
In leasing to more businesses, Pirone has increased the occupancy from 60% to 80% in the past couple of months, he said.
“The ultimate goal is to be 100% leased and have a new building, a prominent building on a busy intersection that serves the community versus a vacant building that is aesthetically not pleasing to the community,” Pirone said.