No injuries reported after vehicle rear-ends school bus in Mount Airy, officials say

No injuries were reported after a vehicle rear-ended a school bus on Cabbage Spring Road in Mount Airy on Thursday afternoon, school officials say.
Bus 64 was stopped to drop off Mount Airy Middle School school students at the time of the incident. Ten students were on board, Carroll County Public Schools spokesperson Carey Gaddis said at about 4:25 p.m. Thursday.
A supervisor of transportation for the school system had just arrived at the scene at that time, she said. It was not immediately clear whether citations would be issued for any drivers involved.
After a CCPS bus is involved in an accident, the incident is reviewed by a committee each quarter that determines whether accidents are “major” or “preventable.”
The number of crashes deemed both “major” and “preventable” sits at five since July 1. The average is usually eight to 10 per school year, according to CCPS.
Over the course of the school year thus far, 37 accidents have been reviewed, and 24, or 65%, were deemed preventable.
Maryland Code defines a major crash as one with property damage of $3,000 or more and/or a personal injury, meaning someone required medical attention. The guidelines for what is “preventable” do not require law enforcement to find the bus driver at fault. The school system’s Accident Review Committee evaluates whether the driver did everything they could to foresee the crash and use defensive driving techniques to avoid it.