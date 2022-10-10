Charges still pending in September bus crash near Liberty High; blood test results could take several more months, police say

A Carroll County Public Schools bus crashed Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, into several telephone poles in Eldersburg near Liberty High School, according to the Maryland State Police. No students were on the bus at the time. Credit: Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department - Original Credit: Sykesville Freedom District Fire (HANDOUT)

Maryland State Police said Friday that they are still waiting for blood test results from a school bus driver whose bus crashed near Liberty High School Sept. 15. Results will likely take three to six months to be returned to Westminster from a state lab, according to a state police spokesperson.

Once blood test results are received, police will confer with the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if charges should be filed against Tammy J. Frock, 54, of Westminster, a driver for Johnson Bus Service, LLC, of Westminster, which contracts with Carroll County Public Schools.

Police said that since there were no fatalities in the crash, the blood tests and a decision by the state’s attorney could take months.

Frock was arrested Sept. 15 at the scene of the bus crash after state troopers said they observed signs of intoxication. She was released from custody that day, according to police.

A representative with Johnson Bus Service said Friday that Frock is not driving for the company because the case is still under investigation by the state police. Carey Gaddis, communications officer for CCPS, stated in an email Friday that Frock is not driving for the school system and will not be coming back to work.

Police said the 2016 school bus that Frock was driving at about 2 p.m., Sept. 15 went off the right side of the road and hit power poles on Route 32 north of Bartholow Road in Eldersburg. Damage to the poles and power lines was severe.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to state police.

CCPS bus drivers are employees of independent bus contractors and are certified to drive a school bus by the school system based on Maryland Department of Transportation regulations. All CCPS-certified drivers must complete background checks, including a preemployment physical with drug and alcohol screening. Drivers must submit to random drug and alcohol testing by Carroll Occupational Health, according to Gaddis.