Four students were released to their parents after a school bus collided with a vehicle at the entrance to Manchester Valley High School on Wednesday morning, school officials say.
Bus 44 was turning left from Maple Grove Road into the high school entrance when a vehicle heading west struck it on its passenger side, according to Mike Hardesty, Carroll County Public Schools director of transportation.
Four of the 23 students on board said they suffered minor injuries and were seen by emergency medical services before being released to their parents after the 7:05 a.m. crash, according to Brenda Bowers, communications coordinator for CCPS.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded, but did not have a crash report available Monday morning.
This marks the fifth school bus crash in the past 11 school days.
The school district has 42 contractors who provide bus drivers to the schools, according to Hardesty. All six buses involved in the past five crashes have had different contractors, he said, and Wednesday’s crash involved contractor F&S Transportation.
“It really is a rash of bad luck,” Hardesty said.
Two crashes occurred Dec. 20, in which Rills Bus Service and Sunset Bus Service were involved, according to Hardesty. In the morning, a Rills bus transporting special-needs students hit a guardrail in Finksburg, though no injuries were reported. Later that day, two adults and one child were taken to the hospital after a U-Haul truck and a Sunset bus collided in Hampstead.
On Jan. 8, two CCPS buses crashed in Woodbine after unexpected snow squalls swept through the county. Three students suffered minor injuries and one 16-year-old boy was taken to Carroll Hospital to treat a head injury. The bus contractors were Seiler Bus and Bauer Bus, according to Hardesty.
On Monday, there were no injuries after a vehicle tried to pass a Johnson Bus Service bus and the two collided in Marriottsville, Hardesty said.
The vehicle that struck the bus Wednesday was towed and the driver refused medical treatment, according to Bowers and Hardesty.
After the crash, the bus driver continued to the school, dropped off the students and reported the incident to the school resource officer, Hardesty said.
“The driver did not follow our procedures,” Hardesty said.
According to those procedures, Hardesty said, the driver should immediately call 911 and notify the school district after a crash. He said the driver is a three-year veteran and will be tested for controlled substances, which is standard procedure.
This crash marks the 35th bus accident for CCPS this school year.
This story will be updated.