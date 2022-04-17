Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities to celebrate 50th anniversary this month with community event

For 50 years, the Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities has worked to connect adults with the services they need to live a successful independent life.

Deb Miller, a 69-year-old Taneytown resident, said those at the bureau are the most wonderful people she’s ever worked with.

“I had no money and no insurance after my 42-year marriage ended,” she said. “They showed me step by step what I needed to do.”

With the help of the bureau, Miller was able to get a Medicare card, a prescription card to help pay for medication, food assistance and her full Social Security benefits.

“Whatever we asked, there was an answer for,” said Susan Stephens, Miller’s advocate and sister. “It was so relieving, like a breath of fresh air.”

Miller said the bureau didn’t make her feel like she had to beg for help.

“I can’t give them enough credit and thanks,” she added.

“Historically the agency’s focus was on older adults in Carroll County, but services have grown over the years to include those with disabilities, children, veterans and their caregivers,” said agency Director Gina Valentine.

The agency was born in 1972 as the county Commission on Aging, a division of the health department. That same year, the new organization launched the first county senior center in the basement of a home on Washington Road in Westminster, according to Valentine.

In 1975, the senior center moved into West End Elementary School on Schoolhouse Avenue; additional centers opened up through the 1970s and early 1980s.

In 1980, the commission left the local health department and became an agency of Carroll County government, changing its name to the Bureau of Aging.

The bureau attained the status of an Aging and Disability Resource Center (Maryland Access Point) in 2009, allowing it to serve adults with disabilities, in addition to the older population. At this point, it changed its name tothe Bureau of Aging and Disabilities to reflect its widening focus.

In 2013, the Veteran Services Program of Carroll County was launched as part of the bureau. The program has three county-employed veteran services officers who are trained and accredited by the Maryland Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

The program assists more than 800 veterans a year and since its inception, has been successful in helping veterans recoup over $43 million in pensions and compensation.

“As a [Maryland Access Point] site, our goal is to connect the people we serve to programs and services that meet their needs and assist them with remaining independent in the community for as long as possible,” Valentine said. “We also have five senior and community centers located throughout Carroll County that offer activities such as exercise classes, opportunities for social engagement, crafting, card playing, billiards and daily healthy meals.”

The bureau is celebrating its 50-year anniversary on April 27. Residents, colleagues and partners are invited to join in the celebration at the campus of the Bureau of Aging and Disabilities and the Westminster Senior and Community Center.

“We are celebrating the services the bureau provides to the community, the dedication and hard work of our staff and the collaborative relationships we have with community partners,” Valentine said.

The opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and will reflect on years of service to older adults, individuals with disabilities, veterans and those who care for them.

During the ceremony, AARP representatives will be on-site to officially welcome Carroll County into AARP’s Age-Friendly Community Network. This initiative is a five-plus year commitment that aims to make communities a place where people of all ages, including seniors, can thrive through various programing.

A number of activities are planned for the celebration, including seated yoga and line dancing demonstrations with the Department of Recreation and Parks, a fraud and scam prevention presentation offered by the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, corn hole games, free raffles, bingos and more.

The county health department also will providing a COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic at the event.

“The population we serve continues to grow and we continue to expand the services we provide to meet the evolving needs of the Carroll County community,” Valentine said.

For more information on this event, contact the bureau at 410-386-3800 or visit their website at www.carrollcountymd.gov/aging-and-disabilities.