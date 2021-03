(Right) Riley Lanham, 6 and her parents Meredith and Mark from Finksburg, start on the "Yellow Trail." (Left) Volunteers Donna Riley, Vickie Riley, and Liberty HS student, Sofia Cabrera hand out Easter Bags to kids at the start of the trail. (Kiwanis Club of Westminster) The Egg-citing Bunny Trail saw kids searching for eggs Wakefield Valley Park on the site of the old Wakefield Valley Golf Course. There were about 8 stations with prizes and activities in between. The event is sponsored by the city of Westminster's Recreation and Parks Department and sold out ahead of time, with slots limited due to COVID-19. March 27, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill)