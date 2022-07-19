Nearly 50,000 ladybugs released in Westminster as part of beneficial insect program

About 50,000 ladybugs crawled up hands, arms, legs and trees Friday in Mathers Garden behind Westminster City Hall.

To their screaming delight and fright, children with the Boys and Girls Club of Westminster carefully grabbed handfuls of the tiny, spotted, red creatures from a sack, and placed them on foliage around City Hall, with the intention of helping the city’s struggling trees.

“This is out of my comfort zone, but it’s fun when they’re tickling my body,” said Joel Warner, a mentor with the Boys and Girls Club.

The City of Westminster Tree Commission partnered with Bartlett Tree Experts for a beneficial insect release of lady bird beetles, more commonly known as ladybugs, onto foliage, tree trunks and branches in Westminster late last week.

Westminster’s trees have been attacked by harmful insects. The ladybug release is aimed at naturally solving the problem.

The city’s hemlocks have been struggling with scale, and crepe myrtles are being attacked by aphids, said Paul Mullins, an arborist representative from Bartlett Tree Experts.

According to the University of Maryland Extension, scale and aphids are tiny insects that feed on plants by sucking up plant juices in sap or the contents of plant cells. Their feeding can weaken plants, and in severe cases cause the plant or tree to die.

Scale are one of ladybugs’ favorite snacks. Before their release, the ladybugs were kept inside a sack and stored in refrigeration.

“They come out hungry,” Mullins said. “The scale will kill the trees, but the ladybugs will start eating them immediately.”

Releasing the tiny beneficial insects is part of a continued effort by the Westminster Tree Commission to enhance the sustainability of the city’s natural, urban environment.

The Westminster Tree Commission promotes and assists city staff in accomplishing the goals of the City Tree Management Program, to maintain trees, shrubs and open space areas in a safe, healthy and attractive condition.

Westminster has been recognized as part of Tree City USA every year since 1989 by the Arbor Day Foundation. To be recognized, cities must maintain a tree board or department, have a community tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and celebrate Arbor Day.