Commissioners set aside $8 million for Northern Landfill in proposed fiscal 2023 county budget

Carroll County commissioners agreed to set aside $8 million for the development of the Northern Landfill and $4 million for maintenance of county infrastructure in fiscal 2023 during a budget work session on Tuesday.

Commissioners Ed Rothstein, Stephen Wantz, Richard Weaver all voted in favor; Dennis Frazier and Eric Bouchat dissented.

Frazier, a District 3 Republican, initially suggested setting aside $10 million for the landfill, arguing $8 million wasn’t enough. Bouchat, a Republican representing District 4, said he did not agree with allocating funds to a landfill development project that doesn’t have a plan in place or a definite price tag.

“We have no way to make an estimate,” said Ted Zaleski, the director of budget and management for the county, who was advising the commissioners. “How do we put a cost on it before you decide how big the landfill will be?”

Frazier said funds dedicated for the landfill can be changed at any time if commissioners change their minds.

Commissioners agreed to move up construction on the new law enforcement headquarters building by two years at the request of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, requiring commissioners to put $1 million toward the project in fiscal 2023.

Commissioners also voted 4-1 to allocate another $1 million of the county’s unassigned fund balance to agriculture preservation, with Bouchat voting against the move.

A request from Carroll County Community College for $200,000 to help purchase news seats for the 400-seat theater in the school’s Scott Center and replace outdated bathrooms made it into the 2023 budget. Another request from the college for $2.25 million toward a stadium and athletic field project was set aside until more details are provided.

Commissioners agreed to fund two requests from the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association. The first was a one-time expenditure of $44,000 to purchase heavy-duty rescue equipment for the Reese Volunteer Fire Company; the second, ongoing funding of $119,000 for emergency medical services training equipment.

Funding was also allocated to several nonprofits, including $50,000 to replace the Carroll County Youth Service Bureau’s phone system, $20,000 for the Historical Society of Carroll County to make repairs to the Kimmey House, $28,000 for The Arc of Carroll County to purchase a wheelchair accessible van, and $75,000 for a van and equipment for the Carroll County Humane Sociey, which operates the county’s animal control services.

The board also agreed to set aside $1,082,480 in one-time funds for Carroll County Public Library technology replacements.

Several placeholders were designated in the budget’s ongoing operating funds for salary increases, including $2 million for the sheriff’s office, $214,000 for county libraries and $474,690 for Carroll Community College.

“Carroll County has a long history of underpaying, relative to other jurisdictions,” Zaleski noted.

Commissioners also set aside $641,410 in salaries for six internal county government positions as well as $86,490 for an animal control officer and $69,140 for a jury clerk for the Circuit Court.

Commissioners will revisit several more budget requests during their next budget work session, scheduled for 1 p.m., Thursday.

The proposed fiscal 2023 budget will be released on April 26. Zaleski will then hold a series of community meetings at public library branches to review and explain the proposed budget to the public.

Meetings are scheduled for April 27 at the Eldersburg branch; April 28 at the Mount Airy branch; May 2 at the Westminster branch; May 3 at the Taneytown branch; and May 9 at the North Carroll branch. All meetings begin at 7 p.m.

A virtual public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 10. More information on viewing and participating in the public hearing will be provided closer to the date.

Final adoption of the fiscal 2023 budget is set for May 24.