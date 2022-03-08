Carroll County staff says revenue outlook for fiscal 2023 ‘remarkably better’ than last year

The director of Carroll County’s budget office told commissioners Tuesday that the financial outlook for the county is “remarkably better” than it was one year ago.
The Board of Carroll County Commissioners got a look at plans for the fiscal 2023 operating budget Tuesday, as county staff prepares for the upcoming budget cycle. The county’s fiscal year begins July 1. Current revenue projections will set the stage for the commissioners’ budget discussions and decisions in the coming months.
“The revenue outlook for us and the state is much better than it was a year ago,” said Ted Zelinski, director of management and budget. “In fact, I don’t think it’d be too far to say it is remarkably better … but this doesn’t make all of our problems go away.”
Zelinski said commissioners have several large-scale projects that will need funding in the coming years. These include plans for the county’s new fire and EMS department, implementation of recommendations from a workforce assessment performed by the Segal consulting firm, and plans to expand the Northern Landfill.
Budgets for each of these projects have not yet been fully developed.
On March 22, commissioners will hold a public meeting to review the budget office’s recommended fiscal 2023 operating budget for Carroll County. An agency session will follow, during which county departments may request changes to the plan.
Looking at projections for fiscal 2022, which ends June 30, revenues total $496.4 million, a $22.2 million increase from what was originally budgeted.
“That is largely driven by income tax and recordation tax,” Zelinski said. “As things stand, we have a little more than $4 million remaining in our reserve for contingency. … Other unexpended funds are estimated right now at $5.5 million.”
A portion of unexpended funds are a result of workforce vacancies throughout county government, he said. That gives the county a projected year-end positive balance of about $32 million for fiscal 2022.
“We plan to carry over 1% as we do every year … so that leaves us with $27.7 million projected to come out of [fiscal 2022]. We have an existing unassigned fund balance of $25 million,” Zelinski said. “So, you add the projected to the existing unassigned and we have about $53 million we’re looking at to be available” as of June 30.
Revenues for fiscal 2023 are currently projected at $445.6 million, with income and recordation taxes making up the majority.
Zelinski said he believes the county’s income tax revenue will grow an average 4.5% annually during the next several years.