Carroll leaders get feedback on proposed budget for fiscal 2024, which includes a tax increase

Carroll County residents both praised and criticized the proposed budget for fiscal 2024 Tuesday night during the final public hearing on the spending plan at Carroll Community College’s Scott Center in Westminster.

Commissioners have proposed a $546.7 million operating budget for fiscal 2024, adding $25 million in spending to the package that budget staff had recommended in early March.

The spending and revenue plan for fiscal 2024, which starts July 1, is $45.4 million (9.1%) higher than the current operating budget.

Board of Education President Marsha Herbert thanked commissioners for working with the school board and granting the majority of a funding request brought about by changes mandated by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform package.

“While we recognize that the Blueprint will benefit our students in many ways, it is presenting us with many challenges,” Herbert said. “We find ourselves in unprecedented times. The restrictive nature of the Blueprint funding is making it very difficult for us to implement without additional funding. As a board we came to you, and we shared our concerns. You listened to us. You worked with us. You provided the funding we need to get through the next year. For that we are very grateful. The following year will bring even more challenges. Again, we will need your support as we struggle to implement the Blueprint.”

Herbert’s remarks were echoed by Carroll County Education Association President Celeste Jordan, who praised commissioners for funding public schools Superintendent Cynthia McCabe’s budget almost in its entirety and for working with the education association in an especially tumultuous time for education funding.

A proposed increase to the recordation tax rate was an especially controversial topic for speakers on Tuesday evening. The recordation tax is imposed by the state as compensation for registering the purchase or sale of property in the public domain, and the money is collected by the county where the transaction takes place. Commissioners have proposed increasing the tax from $5 per $500 to $6.25 per $500, which will bring in a projected $3.9 million to help defray the $25 million spending increase in the proposed budget.

Commissioners have also proposed a 10% increase in water and sewer rates for fiscal 2024, affecting about 10,301 water customers and 10,595 sewer customers, as a way to bring in more money. The property tax rate would remain the same. Currently, the property tax rate in Carroll is $1.018 per $100 of assessed value, and the income tax rate is 3.03%.The county’s operating budget is funded 60% from property taxes, 30% from income taxes and the remainder from recordation taxes.

Robin Bartlett Frazier, who served on the Board of Carroll County Commissioners from 1998 to 2002 and 2010 to 2014, urged commissioners not to increase property taxes.

“Please consider the people from where your revenues come, the people who need relief in hard times,” Frazier said. “If fuel costs, utility costs and general inflation were an issue in your budget, you better believe they’re an issue in the people’s budget, too. It is counterproductive to tax people when they are having hard times.”

Frazier said she is concerned that an increase in property taxes would result in an exodus of taxpayers from Carroll County, which would affect tax revenue.

“It’s wise for the future stability of your revenue stream to reduce property taxes at this time,” Frazier said, “to give struggling people relief.”

Frazier proposed a 1-2% across-the-board cut to each county government agency, spending money from the fund balance to improve the lives of taxpayers and saying no to unfunded education mandates in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

Maryland’s recently formed Accountability and Implementation Board has the power to withhold state education funding from jurisdictions that do not comply with the Blueprint’s education reform mandates, meaning compliance with the mandates will be a less costly solution.

“Necessity is the mother of invention,” Frazier said. “Find ways to innovate without so much cost.”

Ted Zaleski, the county’s director of Management and Budget, told commissioners on March 7 that the projected unallocated fund balance in the fiscal 2023 budget would be $24.1 million.

“When you find so much in the savings account, it’s time to give the money back to the taxpayer so that they have money in their savings account,” Frazier said, “which is better for the overall economy anyway and translates into more revenue. Please get the people relief.”

Denise Lewis, legislative chair for Carroll County Realtors, was one of several real estate professionals to speak against the proposed 25% recordation tax increase.

“Part of the reasoning behind this increase is that the rest of the recordation tax has not changed in 20 years,” Lewis said, “but that doesn’t take into account how much home prices have changed since then.”

Median home value in Carroll County has risen from $230,000 to $410,000 in the last two decades, said Lewis, who is concerned that requiring buyers to pay more than $5,000 up front in many cases will be an obstacle to homeownership for many.

Carroll County Realtors President Brian Lipski agreed. He said increasing the recordation tax rate will hurt real estate agents, who operate similarly to small business owners.

“Carroll County homeowners already pay the lion’s share of taxes,” Lewis said, “whether through property taxes, income taxes, and the existing recordation tax. I think they’ve done enough. Carroll homeowners, buyers and sellers are not the ones that should be funding the budget increases. We urge you to reject this recordation tax increase.”

Emergency Services Advisory Council Chair Rick Baker said he is glad the board continued the previous board’s plan to hire a data analyst and second billing specialist. Carroll County emergency services are expected to add a data analyst this summer.

“Measurable data has been needed for many years,” Baker said, “and ESAC and the new fire and EMS department look forward to being able to make data-driven recommendations and decisions.”

Carroll County Public Libraries Executive Director Andrea Berstler asked commissioners to supply libraries with $75,000 for three benefit packages to expand staff and provide additional programming.

“CCPL cannot continue to provide world-class services and programs without adequate staff to do so,” Berstler said.

The library system has not added any staff for more than a decade, Berstler said. The total number of library staff increased when the Finskburg Branch opened 12 years ago, but not when the Exploration Commons branch in Westminster opened less than a year ago.

As it stands, the county’s proposed budget includes salary increases for employees of the public library system, state’s attorney’s office and the circuit court, the same agencies that asked commissioners during the last several months for one-time 10% bonuses for employees to improve morale. It also includes salary increases for the sheriff’s office.

All five commissioners voted against giving the public library staff a 10% bonus in March.

Leaders of the departments argued that their employees deserved a bonus since other county employees had received a 10% pay raise last August. The raise was for 671 full- and part-time employees who work for the commissioners and was a reaction to hiring and retention problems. The problems were severe enough, commissioners said at the time, that the county’s ability to maintain service levels was in question.

Updated budget information can be viewed on the Bureau of Budget webpage at: https://www.carrollcountymd.gov/government/directory/management-budget/bureau-of-budget/. Meetings are available for viewing on the county meeting portal at http://carrollcountymd.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx and on the county YouTube channel (@CarrollCountyGov). In addition, all meetings will be replayed on Comcast Channel 24.