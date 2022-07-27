70-year-old Lineboro woman killed Wednesday in head-on crash in Hampstead

Workers from Green's Garage clean up the scene of a two-car crash on the southern leg of the Md. 30 Bypass in Hampstead Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal head-on collision Wednesday morning on the southern leg of the Route 30 bypass in Hampstead.

A 70-year-old woman died and a 65-year-old man was airlifted to Shock Trauma as a result of the crash, according to a news release. Both are from Carroll County.

Westminster Barrack troopers responded about 7:20 a.m. for a head-on collision between a 2013 Mazda Miata and a 2019 Toyota Tacoma, both gray, on the bypass, just north of the southern circle in Hampstead.

Maryland State Police and workers from Green's Garage work at the scene of a two-car crash on the southern leg of the Md. 30 Bypass in Hampstead Wednesday morning, July 27, 2022. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

The driver of the Mazda, Sharon Hilditch, of Lineboro, was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police didn’t indicate the condition of the other driver, Arthur Williams, Jr., of Hampstead.

The Toyota was northbound on Route 30 and crossed the double yellow centerline before striking the Miata head-on, according to a preliminary investigation. Investigators don’t believe impairment contributed to the circumstances of the crash.

Maryland State Police Crash Team are investigating with assistance from Westminster Barrack troopers.

Both directions of MD Route 30 were closed for almost three hours. Traffic was diverted at Maryland Route 482. Lanes reopened about 10:30 a.m.

Route 30 remains closed in both directions on the bypass in Carroll County. Traffic diverted to Route 482. @mdsp on scene for crash investigation. Consider alternate routes to avoid delays. — MD State Police (@MDSP) July 27, 2022

