Carroll Hospital names Joseph Brown its Nurse of the Year

A: I have been doing this a long time between fire, EMS and nursing. I told my staff one day, this pandemic is going to affect each one of us in a different way. Some of you will consider being a nurse, period, and leave the profession. Others may leave the emergency department or acute care setting due to the high stress volume. And others will learn and grow from this, so that if we ever experience something like this again, they are going to be the ones that will teach the younger nurses what to do, what not to do, how to deal with it.