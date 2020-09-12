Health officials find Sykesville nursing home failed to isolate residents during COVID-19 outbreak, notify staff

Some staff did not know there were cases of COVID-19 in the facility. The first floor was dedicated to COVID-19 positive residents while the ground floor served as an observation unit for new admissions, the infection preventionist/assistant director of nursing told the Office of Health Care Quality surveyor. One staff member said they were assigned to both floors and did not know if there were COVID-19 positive residents. Three other staff members said they did not know of any positive cases July 6 and 8, at which point 35 residents and six staff had tested positive, according to the Carroll County Health Department.