Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County making leadership transition

The board of directors of Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County on Wednesday announced a transition of leadership for the organization.
Bryan Lyburn, executive director for the affiliate, has resigned his position as of April 20 to pursue other opportunities.
“On behalf of the board of directors and the entire organization, I thank Bryan for his dedication to build strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing in Carroll County, Angela Currie, president of the board of directors, said in a news release. “His enthusiasm and dedication to the Habitat for Humanity mission are unmatched, and we wish him all the best on his next chapter.”
Scott Swartz, ReStore manager, and Stephanie Averett, Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County development director, are interim co-executive directors, pending a search for a new executive director.
Habitat for Humanity of Carroll County is the only nonprofit focused on the creation and preservation of affordable homes in Carroll County.