At Taneytown food pantry, volunteers are all about giving back

More than 50 people from Carroll County and beyond filtered through the food pantry at Brian Safe Haven, LLC in Taneytown Tuesday, picking up family-sized boxes of dry and canned food, meat, baked goods and household items. Named for the late Brian Pugh, Brian Safe Haven is a food pantry and community assistance organization started by Pugh’s mother, Lillan Hardie, in 2019. According to Hardie, Brian Safe Haven serves about 100 clients each week on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at their Feeser Road location in Taneytown as well as during a food pantry event every third Saturday of the month. A staff of volunteers helps package and distribute the food, most of which comes from the Westminster Rescue Mission, Frederick Rescue Mission, Food Lion in Taneytown, and Sheetz. In addition to offering food pantry services, Brian Safe Haven offers workplace development classes, as well as assistance with forms and applications, affordable rental properties and vehicles. Hardie says she operates Brian Safe Haven in the spirit of her late son as well as her mother, Ollie Punnett, both of whom she lost in 2016. “We are all about giving back to the community,” Hardie said of the organization.

Volunteer Nancy Duckett fills boxes of food to distributed at Brian Safe Haven's Tuesday moring food pantry in Taneytown May 24, 2022.

Jonathan Quinn, a sixth grader at Montessori School of Westminster, sorts canned goods to be distributed while volunteering with classmates at Brian Safe Haven's Tuesday moring food pantry in Taneytown May 24, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)