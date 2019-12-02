As rain turned to snow Monday morning, two Maryland counties came together to pay tribute to a fallen firefighter.
Hundreds gathered at the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department Activities Building Monday morning in celebration of the life of Brent Monroe Hahn, a firefighter and emergency medical technician for Anne Arundel County and an active member of the Manchester and Lineboro volunteer fire companies.
Hahn died in a single-vehicle collision on Nov. 24, when his vehicle went off Md. 27 and hit a tree. Maryland State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Monday’s service started at 10 a.m. and there was barely a dry eye in the room, especially as Tammy Sue Hahn Fryer, Hahn’s mother spoke about the loss of her son.
“I just kept screaming, ‘How could God take him from us?’ I know they say that God has a plan, well, I want to know what His plan is,” Fryer said. “[Brent] always had the biggest smile to light up the whole room. As we would say, it was the smile of Texas.”
According to Fryer, Hahn had a lot going for him, including his fiancee, Jessica Blucher, his dog, Moose, and also his career.
“He was a great recruit, he was just a fantastic guy,” said Anne Arundel Fire Department Chief Trisha Wolford. “He knew what he was doing and he knew that this was his chosen path. ...
“He got it. ‘It’ is that thing that we all look for. It is something that many people search for and search their whole lives to figure it out, but Brent knew. He knew his calling was the fire service. He knew he wanted to serve and he knew he wanted to do something greater and he was really good at it.”
Two of Hahn’s friends from the Anne Arundel Fire Department spoke about Hahn’s character.
“Whenever we were told to grab a partner, Brent was that guy that all of us looked for; he did everything so well,” Tyler Storm said. “He was hands-down one of the hardest-working guys in our class.”
Said Alex Yanky: “Brent was larger than life. Everything he did, he gave 110 percent. He was good at everything he did. He had to go bigger than everyone else.”
Wolford, Storm and Yanky all pledged a helping hand to the family whenever it may be needed.
Wolford also presented Hahn’s belongings to his parents and fiancee. She presented his fiancee with a flag, his mother with his Manchester Volunteer Fire Department helmet and his father with his Anne Arundel County Fire Department helmet.
“It was kind of a passing of when a firefighter leaves us that we’re sharing a piece of him with the family as the family has shared a piece of Brent with us,” Wolford said.
Hahn’s childhood friend, Colton Petry also attested to his “larger than life” personality and winning smile.
“Even if he was mad, he had a smirk on his face. It didn’t take long for him and his infectious smile to warm their way into our hearts,” said Petry. “Whether you needed someone to pick you up on the side of the road, help you blow off some steam or take a shot or two with you at the bar, Brent was your guy."
Manchester Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Wayne van Dommelen addressed Hahn’s family to explain what Hahn meant to the department.
“I knew he was going to do quite well and he asked me for some advice," van Dommelen recalled. “I said, ‘Brent, I need you to give your 88 percent, not your all, not your 100 percent.' Because his 88 percent is just as good as everybody else’s 100 percent. I wanted him to save that last 12 percent for himself to keep himself safe and for those rare occurrences in your career, lay it all on the line for those moments. That 100 percent will be better than anyone’s ever seen in the fire department.”
Hahn was not one for fancy wear, according to Wolford, as he did not care for his Class A uniform. He also enjoyed the Orioles, the Ravens and the Capitals as well as hunting and fishing.
Attendees of the memorial gathered outside as Hahn’s casket was hoisted on top of Manchester fire company’s Engine 43 as bagpipes played.
Hahn is survived by his father Todd Monroe Hahn and his wife Kim Kelley, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, his mother, Fryer, and her husband Jason Fryer, of Hanover; and his fiancée Blucher, of Manchester, as well as many other family members, friends and members of the firefighting community.
“We will continue to watch over him and we will continue to watch over each other. We will go on doing the work that Brent loved. We will go on serving the community and, of course, Brent would want us to do it with a smile," said Wolford. “To Brent’s family, I know that words will not fill the giant hole in your hearts and it will never ease the pain of your loss. Brent is forever a part of our fire department family which means you are now forever a part of my family.
"We are here for you today, we are here for you tomorrow and we will always be here for you. Brent’s spirit is something that will never die in this department.”