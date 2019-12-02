“I knew he was going to do quite well and he asked me for some advice," van Dommelen recalled. “I said, ‘Brent, I need you to give your 88 percent, not your all, not your 100 percent.' Because his 88 percent is just as good as everybody else’s 100 percent. I wanted him to save that last 12 percent for himself to keep himself safe and for those rare occurrences in your career, lay it all on the line for those moments. That 100 percent will be better than anyone’s ever seen in the fire department.”