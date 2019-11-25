Brent Monroe Hahn set his sights on becoming a firefighter from a young age.
Childhood friend Colton Petry said they both volunteered to become junior firefighters around age 14. Hahn became part of Manchester Volunteer Fire Company, then joined Petry at Lineboro, too.
Fellow firefighters described Hahn as the kind of person who smiled through tough work and would give the shirt off his back to someone in need.
The 24-year-old Manchester resident and Anne Arundel County firefighter died Sunday morning when his vehicle went off Md. 27 for unknown reasons and struck a tree, police said.
Maryland State Police troopers from the Westminster barrack responded to the single-vehicle collision at about 4:20 a.m., according to a news release. Hahn had been driving a 2017 silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck just north of Sullivan Road in Manchester when he crashed. Hahn was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only known occupant of the vehicle, according to the release. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact state police at 410-386-3000.
A dream realized
Petry said Hahn’s dream was to become a career firefighter. He set that in motion when he entered the 55th class of the Anne Arundel Fire Training Academy, according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department Chief Trisha Wolford.
At the time of his death, Hahn was a Firefighter II, a firefighter and emergency medical technician at the Brooklyn Park station, according to Wolford.
“It’s been a rough 24 hours,” Wolford said Monday afternoon. “The two things everybody keeps saying about him — he’s one of the most hardworking firefighters they’d ever seen, and always had a smile on his face.”
There were a few tears shed when Wolford addressed Hahn’s crew members at the station on Sunday morning. Hahn was there three years, she said.
Hahn was especially close to Firefighter Tyler Storm, who he seemed to do everything with, Wolford learned from the crew. Hahn looked up to Firefighter Chris Horrigan, who was like a “fire department dad” to him, Wolford said.
When a firefighter dies, there are certain services Anne Arundel County Fire Department offers to the family, based on protocol. Hahn’s passing is classified as an off-duty, active member death in the fire company, according to Wolford. An honor guard and fire engine have been offered to Hahn’s family for the funeral and viewings, according to Capt. Russ Davies, public information officer for Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
On Monday, black bunting draped across Station 31 to honor Hahn. It will remain there until seven days after the funeral, Wolford said.
Petry described Brooklyn Park as Hahn’s dream fire station.
“Station 31 is a great assignment, lots of people want to go there,” Wolford said. “And the fact that he went there and he stayed there, that means the crew took him in and embraced him. They loved having him in that area.”
Hahn’s supervising officer, Lt. Cole Enright, recently praised Hahn’s performance on the medic unit, a rotating assignment, according to Wolford.
“Lt. Enright said to me … ‘I never heard Brent complain once. He always had a smile on his face.’ He said he just loved working here and he was just happy to be part of the station and doing what he loved."
Well-liked, hard-worker
Hahn’s friends and colleagues described him as a joy to everyone he met.
“He was well-, well-liked by everybody here,” said Tim Schaeffer, spokesperson for Manchester fire company. “He’d give the shirt off his back to help you.”
Schaeffer recalled how tirelessly Hahn worked during the fire company carnival.
“He would come around with a smile on his face,” Schaeffer said. “He would keep everybody up.”
Hahn graduated from Manchester Valley High School in 2013, but Petry met Hahn when they were students at Manchester Elementary School.
“He was always smiling,” Petry said. “Really the life of the party. Always upbeat and making everybody else happy.”
Hahn and Petry shared a love for the Washington Capitals ice hockey team. When Petry got married, Hahn and his fianceé gave Petry and his wife Capitals tickets as a gift. The four of them went to the season-opener this year, Petry said.
“I would love for him to be remembered as a great friend, great fireman, just an all-around great person,” Petry said.
Petry learned about the crash from another friend and firefighter. He last saw Hahn a few weeks ago. “We were always friends. We weren’t always the closest, but we always came back,” Petry said.
Petry recalled Hahn’s passion for firefighting.
“It was everything to him. It was what he wanted to do since he was a young kid,” Petry said. “He couldn’t have been happier at where he was at with his career.”