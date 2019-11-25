Maryland State Police troopers from the Westminster barrack responded to the single-vehicle collision at about 4:20 a.m., according to a news release. Hahn had been driving a 2017 silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck just north of Sullivan Road in Manchester when he crashed. Hahn was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only known occupant of the vehicle, according to the release. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact state police at 410-386-3000.