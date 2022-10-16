More Carroll residents get screened for breast cancer than other Marylanders

The rate of Carroll County women age 40 and older who get screened for breast cancer is higher than any other jurisdiction in the state, according to the most recent statistics available from the Carroll County Health Department.

According to 2018 health department statistics, 82.7% of Carroll women had a mammogram, compared to 75.1% in the state.

“We are proud that breast cancer screening rates are higher in Carroll County than in Maryland,” said Maggie Kunz, health planner with the health department.

The health department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program provides free mammograms and cervical cancer screenings to women ages 40 to 64, who are uninsured and qualify based on income and household size. For more information, go to https://cchd.maryland.gov/health-services-bccp.

In Carroll County, from 2014 to 2018, the rates of breast cancer per 100,000 women was higher (135.4) than in the state (132.2), according to the health department.

“The incidence [rates] of breast cancer is a little higher in Carroll County than in Maryland, though our breast cancer mortality rates are lower than in Maryland as a whole,” said Kunz.

From 2015 to 2019, the rates of death from breast cancer were slightly lower (19.1) than in the state (21), according to the health department.

“Looking at it from actual case numbers instead of rates, Carroll County in 2018, there were 150 new breast cancer cases reported and 23 deaths from breast cancer,” Kunz stated.

Due to a network security incident in December 2021 and the impact of COVID-19, more recent breast cancer statistics from the Maryland Health Department have been delayed, Kunz said.

According to the American Cancer Society, this year there will be 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed in women across the United States, and about 51,400 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) — the presence of abnormal cells inside a milk duct in the breast. DCIS is considered the earliest form of breast cancer.

About 43,250 women nationwide die from breast cancer each year, according to the American Cancer Society.

A recent study published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians — a bimonthly medical journal published for the American Cancer Society — found that the breast cancer death rate has dropped by 43% within three decades, from 1989 to 2020, translating to 460,000 fewer breast cancer deaths during that time.

“Declines in breast cancer mortality could be accelerated by expanding access to high-quality prevention, early detection, and treatment services to all women,” the American Cancer Society website states.

In 2019, the most recent year for which data are available, in the United States, 264,121 new cases of breast cancer were reported among women, and 42,280 women died of this cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Breast cancer is also a threat for men, though it is rare.

According to the nonprofit breastcancer.org, in the United States, fewer than 1% of all breast cancers occur in men, and this year about 2,710 American men are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer, with about 530 expected to die from the disease.

An average man’s risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer in his lifetime is about one in 1,000 (compared to one in eight for the average woman), according to the nonprofit.

For more information on breast cancer, go to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org.