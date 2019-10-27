“A study field by the Ad Council found that 92 percent of black women agree that breast health is important. Yet only 25 percent have recently discussed breast health with their family, friends or colleagues, and only about 17 percent have taken steps to understand their risk for breast cancer,” Schmulowitz said. “So there’s a little bit of a disconnect there, and that’s why Komen and the Ad Council started this program last year called Know Your Girls, which aims to educate and inspire black women to take charge of their breast health and understand their breast cancer risk by giving them information and tools that can promote early detection in that community. Therefore, when you get breast cancer detected earlier, it’s much more likely to be treated successfully and therefore save lives.”