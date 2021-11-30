(Dylan Slagle) Carroll County News Carroll County Maryland Giving Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club in Westminster | PHOTOS Nov 30, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement $97,000 was raised to support the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster in this year’s “Fluid Dynamics Dunk Tank” Giving Tuesday fundraiser, November 30, 2021. Giving Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club Vince Buscemi reacts after being dunked as Boys and Girls Club of Westminster director of operations Sean Davis and competitor Lindsay Chiavacci look on in Westminster Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. $97,000 was raised to support the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster in this year's "Fluid Dynamics Dunk Tank" Giving Tuesday fundraiser. (Dylan Slagle) Giving Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, left and Westminster Police Chief Tom Ledwell find out who will be dunked from Boys & Girls Club of Westminster director of operations Sean Davis Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. $97,000 was raised to support the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster in this year's "Fluid Dynamics Dunk Tank" Giving Tuesday fundraiser. (Dylan Slagle) Giving Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club Kamari Fields, 9, throws a ball in an attempt to dunk Westminster Police Chief Tom Ledwell outside the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. $97,000 was raised to support the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster in this year's "Fluid Dynamics Dunk Tank" Giving Tuesday fundraiser. Giving Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club Westminster Police Chief Tom Ledwell reacts to a suprise dunk outside the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. $97,000 was raised to support the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster in this year's "Fluid Dynamics Dunk Tank" Giving Tuesday fundraiser. Giving Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club Westminster Police Chief Tom Ledwell reacts to a suprise dunk outside the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. $97,000 was raised to support the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster in this year's "Fluid Dynamics Dunk Tank" Giving Tuesday fundraiser. (Dylan Slagle) Giving Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club Zach Tomlin of Tomlin Technology reacts after being dunked outside the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. $97,000 was raised to support the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster in this year's "Fluid Dynamics Dunk Tank" Giving Tuesday fundraiser. (Dylan Slagle) Giving Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club Senior program director and acting lifeguard Emmanuel Harvey helps Zach Tomlin of Tomlin Technology out of the dunk tank after being dunked outside the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. $97,000 was raised to support the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster in this year's "Fluid Dynamics Dunk Tank" Giving Tuesday fundraiser. (Dylan Slagle) Giving Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club Children look on from the roof of the Longwell Parking Garage as Jack Tevis prepares to be dunked outside the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. $97,000 was raised to support the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster in this year's "Fluid Dynamics Dunk Tank" Giving Tuesday fundraiser. (Dylan Slagle) Giving Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club Jack Tevis of Tevis Energy eggs on the crowd while perched over the dunk tank outside the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. $97,000 was raised to support the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster in this year's "Fluid Dynamics Dunk Tank" Giving Tuesday fundraiser. (Dylan Slagle) Giving Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club Jack Tevis of Tevis Energy reacts after being dunked outside the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. $97,000 was raised to support the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster in this year's "Fluid Dynamics Dunk Tank" Giving Tuesday fundraiser. (Dylan Slagle) Advertisement