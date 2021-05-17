Boxing returns to Carroll County Agriculture Center with more than 10 bouts set for May 22

Several years removed from the last boxing match at the Carroll County Agriculture Center, a card billed as “Haymakers & Hooks” is coming to Shipley Arena on Saturday, May 22.
More than 10 Olympic-style boxing matches — including five heavyweight bouts — are scheduled for the card, which will honor the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the Baltimore Boxing Club.
In the main event, Steve Sparks will face Josh Tingler for the East Coast Heavyweight Championship. Sparks is a hard-hitting puncher from the Mad House Boxing Gym in Sykesville, and has won most of his fights by knockout.
The Maryland Heavyweight Championship will also be at stake when Justin Maggi of the Mad House Gym faces TJ Monttinger.
“I’m very happy to be back in Carroll County,” Jake Smith, who is promoting the first boxing card at the Ag Center in more than seven years and is a member of the Maryland, Virginia and DC Boxing Hall of Fames, said via the release. “We are featuring a number of local boxers on this card and are looking forward to having a great event for the whole community.”
Also in action, Jermaine Rouse, the owner of Mad House Boxing, will face Malik Forrester. Rouse stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 230 pounds while Forrester is 6-2, 270.
Five-time world champion Vinny Pazienza will be in attendance as a special guest, according to the release. Vinny Paz is best known for his wars against Roberto Duran and Hector “Macho” Camacho and was the inspiration for the 2016 movie Bleed For This.
VIP tickets are $75 each while general admission is available at $35. Tables of 6 ($210) and 10 ($600) are also available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with first fight set for 7 p.m. The VIP room will be open from 6-7 p.m. All attendees must wear a mask. The Ag Center is located at 706 Agriculture Center Drive in Westminster.
For more information visit baltimoreboxing.com.