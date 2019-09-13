For Carroll County hunters, archery season offers extra opportunities

When it comes to deer hunting, Carroll County is firmly in firearm country.
In the 2018-19 hunting season, hunters in Carroll bagged 2,979 deer with firearms, according to Brian Eyler, Maryland Department of Natural Resources deer project leader, plus another 808 deer with muzzle loaders.
But there are a lot of people who pick up a bow in Carroll too, Eyler noted, with bow hunters taking 1,634 deer last year with archery equipment.
“It’s not insignificant,” he said, even if Maryland sees more bow hunting in other counties such as Baltimore, Howard or Montgomery.
This year’s archery season opened Sept. 6, and even though Carroll lacks the same pressures as those more densely populated counties to incentivize bow hunting, Eyler said there’s plenty of opportunities for hunters willing to fill their quiver.
“For one, it’s our longest season. It comes in at the beginning of September and runs through the end of January, so there is a lot of opportunity to be out there in the woods with archery equipment,” he said. “For another is the big bag limit. You can take a buck and 15 antlerless deer if you want with archery equipment.”
And those bag limits are separate from bag limits during firearm — that is, rifle and shotgun — or muzzle loader seasons, Eyler said, as long as you don’t use your bow during another weapon season. Though hunters should know that they can do that if they choose.
“We are what is called a lesser weapon state, so even during the two-weeks firearm season, if you wanted to use your bow, you could use your bow,” he said.
There will be an early muzzle loader season in early October, followed by the two-week firearm season Eyler calls “the Super Bowl of deer season," when most of the year’s harvest takes place, starting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Then there is late muzzle loader season in late December and a short firearms season in January, but the rest of the period from Sept. 6 through Jan. 31 is archery time.
So picking up a bow gives you more opportunity to hunt, but it also gives you some of the better opportunities to hunt, according to Eyler.
“The October season, those days are beautiful to be out there. And then also the peak for the rut, the breeding season for deer, also coincides with the archery season,” he said. “The prime times to hunt deer, basically, most of those are in the archery season.”
All kinds of bows are allowed — compound, longbow, recurve and even crossbows, the latter of which, Elyer notes, might be an easier entry for bow hunting newbies as well as providing a way for older or disabled hunters to keep hunting with arrows.
“There are a lot of new things out there that make it much more efficient and easier than 30 years ago,” he said. “One piece of advice would be, try to find somebody that’s done it to help you.”
An even bigger piece of advice: Pay attention to tree stand safety.
“That’s the number one accident, tree stand falls, and it’s even more common in the archery season because just about all archery hunters hunt from a tree stand,” Eyler said. “Otherwise basic safety: Make sure you have the arrow in the quiver, don’t be walking with a nocked arrow, definitely don’t be climbing into a tree stand with a nocked arrow.”
For more information, visit news.maryland.gov/dnr/2019/09/04/maryland-deer-archery-season-opens-sept-6.