Sykesville’s BotaniGal opens Main Street shop after Carroll Biz Challenge win

Ten-year-old Abigail Sorensen of Eldersburg holds a selection of plants as she waits in line to make her purchase at BotaniGal during the store's grand opening in Sykesville on Saturday, October 15, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

BotaniGal, a retail houseplant and horticulture therapy business, held its grand opening Saturday.

The business, owned by Hannah Brookfield of Westminster, was named the winner of the 11th annual Carroll Biz Challenge in August by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. Brookfield won a $10,000 cash prize and used it to open her new shop on Sykesville’s Main Street.

“Now that my store is actually here and I know what it’s going to be like it’s kind of surreal,” said Brookfield, who signed her lease over a year ago but kept pushing back the opening due to permitting and construction delays.

Brookfield earned a degree in horticulture from Penn State University in 2012 and later attended a yearlong program through the Chicago Botanic Gardens and Oakton Community College in Illinois to receive her horticulture therapy certificate.

“Horticulture therapy is based off the biophilia principle, which is that humans have an innate draw toward nature. Just by being around green spaces and plants, you’re improving your mood and your mental health,” she told The Times in August. “I think horticulture therapy is so underutilized and it can really make a difference.”

Brookfield has seen an increased demand for greenery to brighten up homes following the COVID-19 pandemic. She founded BotaniGal in September 2020 and initially sold houseplants at a local market. She plans to host horticulture therapy sessions and workshops at the Sykesville shop.

“Sykesville has been so incredibly supportive of me since I announced that I was coming and everybody’s been eagerly waiting along with me,” Brookfield said.