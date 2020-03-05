Westminster man faces multiple charges after alleged fight at Boston Inn

A Westminster man faces multiple charges after an alleged assault at a Westminster inn.
Nathaniel J. Eckard, 20, of the 800 block of Ewing Drive was charged with one count of malicious destruction of property valued at less that $1,000, two counts of trespassing private property, one count of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree burglary. Eckard was released on $5,000 bond Monday.
According to charging documents, Maryland State Police responded to reports of a fight in progress allegedly involving two males and a female at the Boston Inn on Sunday. One of the male subjects was found on the ground and determined to be a Boston Inn employee who had been asked to assist a female customer with removing a male from the property, later identified as Eckard. The victim was found with a bloody lip, complaining of severe pain to his face around his eyes and cheeks and was later taken for medical treatment.
Eckard allegedly became enraged when he was asked to leave by the victim and began punching him on his face and head, with the victim alleging he was punched seven or eight times and giving a description. The woman told police she had asked Eckard to leave and locked him out of the inn room but that he broke into the room by bending and damaging the screen and outer window and then entering. The employee said he told Eckard that the room was only rented to the woman and that Eckard had no right to be there, according to charging documents.
Surveillance video showed not only the struggle between Eckard and the victim but also Eckard leaving the scene, according to charging documents. The Maryland state trooper left the inn to search for Eckard and, upon returning, found Eckard in the room that had been previously damaged. The trooper ordered Eckard out of the room and placed him under arrest.
Eckard could not be reached for comment. He is being represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office. Eckard has a court date scheduled for April 28, according to electronic court records.