Carroll County commissioners travel to New York City hoping to keep AAA bond rating

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two members of the Board of Carroll County Commissioners traveled to New York City this week to meet with officials from three independent credit rating agencies.

District 5 Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein and District 2 Commissioners’ Vice President Ken Kiler were scheduled to meet with Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and Standard & Poor’s. Several county government officials also made the trip.

Advertisement

“Our county’s financial strength, along with our economic stability got us our triple A bond rating for the last five years, starting in 2018,” Rothstein said, as he and others boarded a train headed to New York on Wednesday. “We really want to put our best foot forward, and continue to get that triple A rating.”

The group were scheduled to be in New York Wednesday through Friday.

Advertisement

Rothstein said the county is expected to receive its bond rating results in about two weeks.

Kiler, who was elected to the Board of County Commissioners last year, is taking his first trip to the bond rating agencies.

“We have a great team going,” said Kiler, as he boarded the train. “We want to present our best side, and I think I’ll learn something.”

Carroll County’s financial standing last year led the three independent credit rating agencies to issue a AAA bond rating, and as a result a low interest rate of 3.799% was secured for the year’s bond sale in the amount of $30 million.

But last year, the commissioners hosted the three credit-rating organizations, which included a tour of the county.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

During the COVID pandemic, meetings between the county and the credit agencies were held virtually.

“This is the first time in three years that we’ve gone up to New York City to meet with them,” Rothstein said.

When the county sells a bond, the buying company takes the bond and loans the county money, which must be paid back with interest. Bond ratings are a representation of the creditworthiness of corporate or government bonds. A credit rating is like a report card for the county’s financial management system.

Advertisement

The AAA rating allows the county to borrow money at a low rate, saving taxpayer dollars.

Last year, the county sold $30 million in new bonds, which went for various infrastructure and other capital investments for public schools, public works and conservation and water resources.

S&P stated in its report last year that “the AAA rating reflects the county’s diversified and growing economy, which is well embedded in the broader Baltimore metro area. A strong track record of conservative budgeting and very robust financial management policies and practices have helped Carroll County maintain budgetary strength and continue increasing reserves.”

The Fitch Ratings credit agency also had words of praise for the financial standing of Carroll. The bond rating from the agency said “the county’s demonstrated ability to maintain healthy financial flexibility,” “Along with sizable reserves, the county’s broad revenue-raising authority and spending flexibility support its superior level of inherent budget flexibility to address periods of economic stress … Revenue growth prospects are expected to remain solid.”