Boilers to be replaced at both Mount Airy library and senior & community center

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to fund the replacement and installation of two new boilers at the Mount Airy branch library and the Mount Airy Senior & Community Center, at a total cost of $107,981.

The funds are already included in the county’s fiscal 2023 budget.

“What I really like is that the amount approved is within our budget,” said Commissioners’ President Ed Rothstein, who represents District 5.

Carroll County’s Office of Procurement and the Bureau of Facilities have contracted with Johnson Controls for installation of the boilers. The company is located in Dallas, Texas.

The work includes installation of two full modulation high-efficiency condensing boilers, a county document states. The company will also install new PVC flue piping through the roof of the building, new circulators and additional new piping.

Condensing boilers are water heaters fueled by gas or oil. The new boilers will be tied into the existing buildings’ automation control system. An automation system is an integration of sensors and controls designed to perform a function with minimal or no human intervention.

The current boilers have been in operation for 30 years, and are at the end of their life span, county staff said.

The library and senior center building are housed in one building on Ridge Avenue in Mount Airy. Though they are in one building, each agency is housed separately and will have its own boiler.