Carroll County school board sticking to hybrid plan, students scheduled to begin return to classrooms Oct. 19

One who identified herself as a teacher talked about the workload. Another about how difficult it will be to simultaneously be teaching to in-person and online special education students. Another, who identified herself as the daughter of a school administrator, said she has a rare form of a cancer and that it’s unfair to make her mother decide between doing her job and risking bringing home the coronavirus to someone who is immunocompromised. Another, who identified himself as a parent of CCPS students and a scientist, talked about how well online learning is going and about the probability of the disease getting into school buildings.