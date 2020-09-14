Opt-in or opt-out? Carroll County teachers expected to contact all parents about sensitive educational material

“They’re going to let us know, and for the handful of kids in my class that I haven’t heard from, I’m going to send a reminder, I’m going to call them individually, I’m going to email them, and so on,” Lockard said. “Now I’ve heard from everybody and everybody is given the choice of opting out or opting in. In that regard, I feel like we meet the intent of whatever is being asked of us, because we’re taking it three steps further and trying to contact everybody.”