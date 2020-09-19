Finksburg council to host Board of Education candidates forum, Sept. 24

On Thursday, Sept. 24, the Finksburg Planning and Citizens Council (FPACC) will hold a virtual candidates forum to hear from the four individuals who are running for the Carroll County Board of Education. Open to the general public, the meeting will be held on Zoom.
There are four candidates, two of whom will be elected to join the five-person board. The candidates are Stephanie Brooks, Virginia Harrison, Marsha Herbert and Donna Sivigny.
The forum will be designed such that each of the candidates will be asked the same five or six questions and will be given 1.5 minutes to answer, according to a news release from the FPACC. The order of answers will be rotated among each candidate. The questions will be supplied to each candidate in advance.
If time permits at the end of the formal question and answer period, a few written questions from the audience will be selected and posed to the candidates. To submit a question in advance or during the videoconference, please send an email to mail.admin@finksburg.org.
Advance registration is not required. To access the live Zoom meeting, visit the FPACC website at www.Finksburg.org. A recording of the forum will be posted on FPACC’s YouTube channel.
For more information, contact Mike Davis at mike.davis@finksburg.org.
The Finksburg Planning and Citizens Council (FPACC) is a non-profit community organization, founded in 2002 to promote a Finksburg community and preserve the fundamental quality of life where farms, families, and businesses may coexist in a manner beneficial to all. The FPACC holds general council meetings monthly.