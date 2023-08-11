Maryland AG releases body camera footage from June fatal police shooting of Sykesville man

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland State Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigations Division released body camera footage late Friday afternoon from a fatal June 4 police shooting of a man in Sykesville.

Three videos were posted on YouTube, showing three different perspectives of the incident that began at about 9 p.m., June 3, when state police responded to a report that a man had called a crisis hotline threatening to commit suicide.

Upon arrival, state troopers “attempted to make contact with the man,” identified as Jack Cimino, 52, of Sykesville, and declared a barricade, bringing in the state police SWAT and crisis negotiation teams throughout the night, according to the attorney general’s office news release.

A 10-hour standoff followed, ending at about 7 a.m., June 4, when Sgt. Jesse Hartsock of the Maryland State Police shot Cimino, according to the news release; Cimino was taken to a hospital where he died.

Hartsock, who has worked with the state police for 15 years and is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau, was moved to an administrative role following the shooting, per department policy, according to Maryland State Police spokesperson Ron Snyder.

The body camera footage shows officers arriving on the scene and police attempting to get a phone number in order to make contact with someone in the apartment. Officers also express their concerns with how things are moving, and whether to shine a spotlight into the apartment. Officers can be seen with rifles as they take cover behind police vehicles and move closer to the building, weapons drawn.

In June, police said they believed Cimino was armed when they arrived. A gun was recovered near Cimino afterward, according to an earlier news release.

The Independent Investigations Division conducted the investigation into the shooting. The agency generally releases body-worn camera footage within 14 days of an incident. However, the IID stated in a news release at the time of the shooting that “there may be situations where more than 14 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.”

State officials delayed releasing the footage until Aug. 11 in order to “conduct untainted interviews” related to the investigation, according to the news release.